We stick together says Weston boss Bartlett as sport goes into lockdown

Football for clubs in non-league and below will be suspended for four weeks until lockdown comes to an end on December 2 Pixabay

Non-league football from step three down has been suspended from Thursday November 5 until Wednesday December 2 due to England going into their second lockdown.

The decision was made is in line with the Government’s latest national COVID-19 restrictions and will also see training cancelled until next month.

“It’s disappointing of course but we understand the situation and knew it could happen,” said Weston manager Scott Bartlett.

“It’s a huge shame for clubs at our level which have worked so hard to make watching games a safe environment in which to do so. As ever though, we will stick together and get through what is likely to be a very strange season.”

With individial fitness programmes in place for each and every one of his players, Bartlett says all they can do now is focus on the here and now, despite there being a question mark over whether football will indeed return next month.

He added: “We can only go with and plan for things as per the government guidlelines, therefore all our planning and preparation now goes towards playing Farnborough, which is our first game back.

“There is a lot of negativity out there and it annoys me, we are all aware the situation could worsen but as things stand we are due back on December 2 and are looking forward to it.

“The players will be off now but will have a programme to follow, it’s not ideal but we will deal with it in a positive way. They need to take responsibility and make sure they are as professional away from us as they are when they are with us and come back ready to hit the ground running.”

Women’s football below the second-tier Championship will also be suspended and Weston Ladies, who play in the South West Regional Women’s League northern division, will be one of a number teams to miss out.

“Personally I’m not sure what impact the recent decisions will have on reducing Covid rates but the safety of our players is paramount so we have to trust the experts and hope that it will help,” said manager Sarah Adams.

“Lockdown is obviously a big blow to the team and everyone involved after working so hard to make sure football is a safe place for our players and spectators.

“We need to concentrate now on making sure we are ready to go again in December.”