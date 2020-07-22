Advanced search

Ollie and Harry Boyd agree to sponsor Worle FC’s kit for 2020-21 season

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 July 2020

Worle FC will have their new kit sponsored by brothers Olliie and Harry Boyd.

Worle Football Club are pleased to have secured the sponsorship of their new kit for the 2020-21 season.

Ollie and Harry Boyd have agreed to sponsor the kit and in a new innovation Ollie Boyd, whose company is Boyd Carpentry & Building, will be displayed on the front of the shirts and Harry Boyd’s company HB Electrical & Technical Services will be displayed on the back.

In a gesture to their dad Martin Boyd, who sadly passed away recently, they will use his name on their sleeves.

Since lockdown the club have been extremely busy as they have completely revamped the changing facilities and main clubhouse area and have plans for the front of the clubhouse to be a new patio area with benches so supporters can watch the game and also enjoy refreshments.

After receiving an FA grant, Worle have also been able to work on their pitch and dugout areas and both are coming on with the pitch looking in tremendous condition and prepared for the new season.

The club will also be able to take contactless payments which will also help them head in the right direction.

Training has already started on Tuesdays and Thursdays, under the guidance of both Aaron Blakemore and Damian Bromley, at the Recreation Ground starting from 6pm and everyone is welcome to come along.

Worle have also arranged a list of friendlies, but are looking for matches for their second team.

Friendlies: v West Wick, Worle Recreational Ground, Saturday August 1, 3pm; v Nailsea United, Worle Recreational Ground, Saturday August 8, 3pm; v Patchway Town, Worle Recreational Ground, Saturday 15 August, 3pm; v Somerton Town FC, Worle Recreational Ground, Saturday August 22 3pm; v Congresbury FC, Worle Recreational Ground, Saturday 29 August, 3pm.

