Star Championship Striker says going on loan to Weston was the ‘best thing’ he did

Ollie Watkins scored 10 goals in 24 league games for Weston during his loan spell in the 2014/15 season. Archant

A championship striker has said playing for Weston was the “best thing” he did in a question and answer session on social media

In an Instagram post, Ollie Watkins, who currently leads the line for Brentford City, heaped the praise on the Seagulls.

When asked what club had the most impact to get you where you are now? He said: “Going on loan to Weston, playing men’s football. Best thing I did.”

Watkins joined on loan in December 2014 from Exeter City and scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances across the rest of the season, forming potent partnerships with Brad Ash, Jamie Lucas, Dayle Grubb and Joe McClennan.

The Club’s thriving Academy, who are the only licensed Academy in North Somerset and the only one 22 clubs outside the football league, now want it’s players to be inspired by Ollie’s story.

“It’s players like Ollie Watkins, Brad Ash, Dayle Grubb and countless others that have gone on to play first team football, that we want all our academy players to aspire too,” said Academy Senior Phase Manager Mark McKeever.

“As well as being a fantastic footballer, Ollie was a great lad and character with a superb attitude to learn and develop.

“It’s great to see him fulfilling his potential.

“He learned a lot in his loan spell with us at Weston and that development has helped him reach the level that he has.

“As a club we a very proud of the part we helped play in his career.”