Advanced search

Star Championship Striker says going on loan to Weston was the ‘best thing’ he did

PUBLISHED: 13:45 29 April 2020

Ollie Watkins scored 10 goals in 24 league games for Weston during his loan spell in the 2014/15 season.

Ollie Watkins scored 10 goals in 24 league games for Weston during his loan spell in the 2014/15 season.

Archant

A championship striker has said playing for Weston was the “best thing” he did in a question and answer session on social media

In an Instagram post, Ollie Watkins, who currently leads the line for Brentford City, heaped the praise on the Seagulls.

When asked what club had the most impact to get you where you are now? He said: “Going on loan to Weston, playing men’s football. Best thing I did.”

Watkins joined on loan in December 2014 from Exeter City and scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances across the rest of the season, forming potent partnerships with Brad Ash, Jamie Lucas, Dayle Grubb and Joe McClennan.

The Club’s thriving Academy, who are the only licensed Academy in North Somerset and the only one 22 clubs outside the football league, now want it’s players to be inspired by Ollie’s story.

“It’s players like Ollie Watkins, Brad Ash, Dayle Grubb and countless others that have gone on to play first team football, that we want all our academy players to aspire too,” said Academy Senior Phase Manager Mark McKeever.

“As well as being a fantastic footballer, Ollie was a great lad and character with a superb attitude to learn and develop.

“It’s great to see him fulfilling his potential.

“He learned a lot in his loan spell with us at Weston and that development has helped him reach the level that he has.

“As a club we a very proud of the part we helped play in his career.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Twenty more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Increase in coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

FoodWorks building opens in Weston

The Food WorksSW building. Picture: Nick Whimster

Eco-friendly store closes in Weston town centre

Holly Law in Replenish.

There with you: Worle butcher reopens after feeding homeless

Butchers Graham Williams and Roy Gough look forward to meating you at Meatbox Worle.

Greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes

The greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes.

Most Read

Twenty more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Increase in coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

FoodWorks building opens in Weston

The Food WorksSW building. Picture: Nick Whimster

Eco-friendly store closes in Weston town centre

Holly Law in Replenish.

There with you: Worle butcher reopens after feeding homeless

Butchers Graham Williams and Roy Gough look forward to meating you at Meatbox Worle.

Greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes

The greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Star Championship Striker says going on loan to Weston was the ‘best thing’ he did

Ollie Watkins scored 10 goals in 24 league games for Weston during his loan spell in the 2014/15 season.

There With You: ‘Bleadon’s own Gracie Fields’ puts on weekly Clap for Carers show for neighbours

Marion Dare's neighbours

King Alfred teacher wins outstanding engagement award for poetry competition entry

Becky Dalziel from King Alfred School Academy during filming of BBC Breakfast seqment in aid of Poetry by Heart competition. Picture: Mark Newman

Police seek owners of stolen power tools in Weston

Police are keen to find the owners of these stolen power tools

NHS Nightingale opens to serve coronavirus patients across North Somerset

The formal opening of NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Drive 24