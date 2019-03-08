GAME ON! Weston vs Dorchester town to go ahead after pitch passes inspection

Weston groundsman Bob Flaskett. Picture: Wayne Whitworth Archant

Weston-super-Mare will return to league action today (Saturday) after their Southern League fixture with Dorchester Town was given the go ahead.

The pitch at The Optima Stadium has passed an inspection despite hours of sustained torrential rain yesterday.

The Seagulls hope to return to winning ways after being beaten 4-1 and knocked out of the FA Cup by Kingstonian on Tuesday.

Weston sit in 10th place in the table following a three-game winless run, leaving Scott Bartlett's three points adrift of the playoff places.

They will hope to return to form this afternoon for the visit of the Magpies, who are just one point and position clear of the drop zone.

The Mercury will bring you live updates and reaction from The Optima Stadium for the 3pm kick off.