Owen Howe vows 'there's more to come' after Weston soar to 6-0 win over Dorchester Town

Weston vs Dorchester Town. Pictures: Mark Atherton Archant

Weston striker Owen Howe believes Weston repaid 'the club, the fans and the gaffer' by thrashing Dorchester Town on Saturday.

Howe was at the double as the Seagulls soared to a 6-0 win, immediately responding to a 'disappointing' FA Cup exit against Kingstonian in the week.

The 24-year-old, who moved to BS24 in the summer from Bristol Manor Farm, notched his second and third league goals for Weston against the Magpies at The Optima Stadium.

First he nodded home George Dowling's cross before bagging his brace six minutes from time, drilling into the net via the crossbar from 12 yards out as Weston climbed to ninth place in the Southern League Premier.

Howe told the Mercury it was essential the Seagulls returned to form.

He said: "After Tuesday we needed that. We owed it to the club, the fans and the gaffer. Tuesday was disappointing but we bounced back today.

"Everyone was up for it. We needed to bounce back because the morale was low but everyone got together and did the business."

The striker revealed a phone call from boss Scott Bartlett, coupled with a change of formation to a back three - which brought much more fluency to the Weston attack - led to the Seagulls' return to form.

He said: "The gaffer rang me in the week and he said 'I need more from you', but as a team we weren't creating a lot so we got together and banged heads and came up with that formation.

"It went well, and we went out and did the business."

Howe was pleased with his own efforts on Saturday, but admits he has been finding his feet after a seven-game ban accrued last season saw him sit out the opening month of the campaign.

He vows his best is yet to come.

"It felt like my best game for Weston so far," Howe said. "Strikers need to score goals, that's the job, so to get two was great.

"It was disappointing to miss the first seven games, it made me start slowly, but I think I'm adjusting to the level now and there's definitely more to come.

"As long as I get the service, I back myself to score. Today I hit the bar and I had a goal disallowed, so I could have had more.

"We're a new team, so the boys are starting to find out how I play. When we find each other out and learn how we play there will be more to come."

The Seagulls travel to 14th-placed Blackfield & Langley on Tuesday, and Howe is confident Weston can leave Gang Warily Recreation Ground with three points.

He said: "I played them last year, it's a big pitch and they were a good team to get promoted, but if we play like we did today I fancy us."