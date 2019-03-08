Somerset Cup: Paulton Rovers 1 Weston 4

Signage outside the Paulton Rovers ground (pic Josh Thomas) Archant

Weston's defence of the Somerset Cup started with a comfortable come from behind 4-1 win over Paulton Rovers on Tuesday.

Jake Sloggett opened the scoring after winning the ball on the halfway line in the sixth minute before Sam Hendy equalised four minutes later.

And Brandon Barnes, on his return to The Athletic Ground where he had spent three years between 2012-15, dinked the ball over the advancing Joe Perry, before Scott Laird sealed the win with a penalty in first-half injury time.

The score could have been more as Scott Bartlett's men had a goal disallowed in each half through Ryan Jones and Hendy, before Barnes grabbed his second eight minutes from the end.

The Seagulls came into the game after consecutive triumphs in 2017 and 2018, but 2013 winners Rovers went close after Cam Shorney's free kick was tipped over by Niall Maher in the second minute.

Captain for the night Nick McCootie went close three minutes later when a Connor Davies throw-in found him on the edge of the box, but his shot was a tame one and easily gathered by Perry.

Moments later the opening goal arrived and it was the hosts who found the back of the net as Aaron Parsons was dispossessed on the half way line by Sloggett and the midfielder carried the ball 35 yards into the box before slotting into the far corner.

An immediate response was needed and a wonderful weighted through ball by McCootie found Hendy and the midfielder was calm and composed before poking the ball home via the post.

And in the 27th minute Weston took the lead as George Dowling's defence-splitting pass into the path of Barnes enabled the forward time and space before delightfully lifting the ball over Perry and into the far corner.

Teenager Jones had the ball in the back of the net after he neatly finished a low McCootie cross, but it was disallowed because of offside.

However, the visitors did get a third goal to put the game out of reach on the stroke of half time when Hendy was bought down by Shorney and Laird scored his ninth goal of the season from the spot, despite Perry going the right way, as he sent the ball into the bottom right hand corner.

Loan signing Jacob Cane went close on two occasions on his return to the club, after his curling effort went wide before the Hereford player saw his shot from 20 yards held by Perry.

Hendy did have the ball in the back of the net on 63 minutes after his low effort went past Perry but again the goal was chalked off.

John Rendell's men searched for a way back into the game but Weston kept the hosts at bay with fantastic defending and after Cane again went close to scoring, after a flick-on by Barnes, when he fired over the bar.

Dowling saw a 25-yard effort tipped over superbly by Perry before Jones smashed a free kick against the post.

And the visitors made sure of a place in the next round as Jones played in Barnes inside the box and the former Dandenong Thunder forward saw his effort deflect past Perry to seal Weston's first away win since August.

Weston: Maher, Davies, Martin, Dowling, Parsons, Madden (Laird 19) Hendy, Cane, McCootie (Pearce 73), Barnes, Jones.

Attendance: 92.