Southern League Cup: Paulton Rovers 12 Weston 1

Weston captain Ryan Jones shakes hands with supporters after their Southern League Cup tie at Paulton Rovers (pic Josh Thomas) Archant

Weston crashed out of the Southern League Challenge Cup after suffering a heavy defeat at Paulton Rovers.

Scott Bartlett said before the game that it was the "perfect opportunity" to give the under-19s a game.

But the inexperienced side went behind in the ninth minute and went on to concede six times in each half on a difficult night.

Paulton had looked set to travel to Sholing for an FA Trophy tie, but after the game was postponed because of the weather, Weston travelled to the Athletic Ground for the second time in two weeks.

However, having come away with a 4-1 win in the Somerset Cup on their previous visit, there would be no repeat as Ben Bament opened the scoring after nine minutes.

A great cross on the right from Ben Whihey was met on the head by the striker to head past a standard Harry Palmer.

This unfortunately would be a sign of things to come as Ryan Gay scored from a free kick after Nuno Felix's drive was parried by Palmer into the path of the midfielder.

The hosts would step up a gear and scored four goals in 19 minutes to make it 6-0 at the break.

David Sims-Burgess picked up his first goal of the evening after netting on the half volley before skipper Craig Allen's downward header found the back of the net from Whihey's corner.

Sims-Burgess would score two goals inside a minute, the first from a one-two with Bament to slot home just inside the box before heading home the last kick of the first half.

And six quickly became seven just minutes into the second half after substitute Ed Butcher found the net.

Whihey crossed the ball into the box finding Bament, who drew Palmer into a good save, before the forward was bought down in the box, but the ball rebound to Butcher who slotted it home.

However, the young Seagulls never gave up and picked up a morale boasting goal after 60 minutes from the penalty spot.

Ben Griffith's long ball downfield was picked up by Joe Creese and his low ball across goal was seized upon by Bailey Kempster who was fouled just inside the box before picking himself up and sending the ball into the top-right hand corner from the spot.

Weston improved as the game went on as Kempster and Callum Eastwood went close with their respective efforts inbetween Bament's lovely chip on 64 minutes.

But the night would belong to Paulton as Bament grabbed his third and fourth goals with two in the space of four minutes before Gay grabbed his second and Paulton's 11th on 83 minutes.

Butcher then rifled in number 12 for John Rendell's men five minutes later to give them a home tie against Taunton Town in the next round.

Weston return to league action at Swindon Supermarine on Saturday, when Bartlett will restore his first-team squad to duty.

Weston: Harry Palmer, Joshua Pitt, Ethan Reed, Callum Eastwood, Scott Timberlake, Tommy-Lee Kendall, William Lee-Harvey, (Joe Creese 50) Ben Griffith, Archie Heal (Ethan Williams 65) Ryan Jones, Bailey Kempster (Jake White 80).

Attendance: 66.