Merthyr Town 1-1 Weston - Player ratings

The Mercury has graded Weston's performances after Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Merthyr Town. Archant

Scott Laird's late penalty ensured Weston left Penydarren Park with a point against Merthyr Town last night (Tuesday).

Ian Traylor's second half goal looked to have given the Martyrs the three points before Laird's stoppage-time spot kick made it 1-1.

The Seagulls have two points from their first two games of the season.

Scott Bartlett's men head to Hayes & Yeading United on Saturday in search of their first win in the Southern League.

The Mercury has run the rule over the Seagulls' performances in Wales.

Luke Purnell 6/10

Having come back from injury to play in Weston's opener last Saturday at Hendon, Purnell made some good saves earlier on. However poor clearances to let in Merthyr almost cost his side dear. The shot-stopper still has a way to go to reach match sharpness but improved as the game went on.

Connor Davies 4/10

Didn't really get into the game and gave the ball away before being taken off for Jake Mawford early in the second half.

Scott Laird 7/10

Weston's best player on the pitch. Laird looked really composed at times and showed his experience when smartly shielding the ball for Purnell, and he deserved his goal, sending Harris the wrong way from the spot.

Aaron Parsons 5/10

Looked comfortable at the back and worked hard in defence and got his head onto a lot of balls.

Greg Tindle (C) 5/10

Despite making a good block in the first half denying Merthyr to open the scoring Tindle was caught napping to allowing Ian Traylor to grab the opener. Weston's captain somewhat atoned for his error by winning the penalty.

Alex Byrne 5/10

Had a quiet game but put in a battling display.

Joel Randall 5/10

His battling display saw him track back and tackle well to win the ball back. However poor touches in the second half when Weston looked for an equaliser cost his side dear.

Sam Hendy 5/10

Hendy started the game well and saw his shot go just wide earlier on. However with the Seagulls chasing the game Scott Bartlett bought him off and replaced him with Jarrad Welch in the second half.

Nick McCootie 6/10

An encouraging display from McCootie throughout the game but always looked short of service. Put in a battling display in the first half and looked big and strong. He had an eye for a pass and showed a moment of brilliance in the first half. After leaving Lee Lucas on the floor he saw his 40 yard attempt just go over.

Ben Whitehead 4/10

Disappointing night for Whitehead as spurned good first-half openings. First his effort was scuffed wide before hitting the post from a tight angle.

Issac Pearce 6/10

Despite his set pieces being poor all night, his pace was a handful and got himself into dangerous positions. Pearce was unlucky not to score when his shot was saved well before being replaced by Tom Llewellyn for the last moments.

Substitutions:

Jarrad Welch (for Sam Hendy 52 Minutes) 6/10.

Worked hard.

Jake Mawford (for Connor Davies 52 Minutes) 6/10.

Got stuck in at right back.

Tom Llewellyn (for Issac Pearce 90 Minutes) N/A.