Hayes & Yeading 1-2 Weston - Fan's player ratings from the Seagulls' first win of the season

Weston fan Liam Byrne has rated the Seagulls' players after their 2-1 win at Hayes & Yeading. Pictures: Will.T.Photography/Mark Atherton Archant

Jake Mawford and Ben Whitehead starred as Weston picked up their first win of the season on Saturday.

The Seagulls edged a 2-1 win against Hayes & Yeading United thanks to Joel Randall's 10th-minute opener and Whitehead's second-half beauty as Scott Bartlett's side made it three games unbeaten.

Dedicated Weston fan Liam Byrne made the journey to Beaconsfield Road, and he gave the Mercury a rundown of the Seagulls' performance.

Luke Purnell - 4/10

Liam said: "There were a couple of very nervous moments from Weston's number one. His handling let him down on a couple of occasions, almost letting a tame shot slip through his legs late on. He also looked as if he was rounded too easily for the goal and performed below his usual standards."

Jake Mawford - 9/10

Liam said: "Despite being up against a very fast and bright winger for most of the game, he was by far Weston's man of the match. He made numerous tackles and blocks, and was seemingly unbeatable until added time when his tired legs couldn't keep up with the attacker running into the box. A stellar performance from a player we're used to seeing more centrally than at full-back."

Aaron Parsons - 6/10

Liam said: "The best thing you can say about a centre back is that as a spectator you didn't notice they were there, and that was the case for Parsons yesterday. He was solid, yet unspectacular."

Greg Tindle - 7/10

Liam said: "The skipper looked much more assured in possession than he did against Merthyr Town last week. He won every header and made some crunching tackles. Still looks a little vulnerable to pace, but his positioning on Saturday more than made up for it."

Dan Martin - N/A

Liam said: "He didn't have time to make an impact before being forced off early on with an injury."

Alex Byrne - 5/10

Liam said: "Sat very deep and didn't see a lot of the ball. Byrne didn't necessarily do anything wrong, but he just didn't really do anything of note."

Scott Laird - 5/10

Liam said: "Began the game in midfield where he looked lively but was forced back into left-back due to Martin's injury. Gave the ball away cheaply for the goal and didn't provide much going forward, however he always looked comfortable in one-on-one situations. Laird defended excellently on set pieces, too. Would've been a higher rating had it not been for that one mistake which almost cost the Seagulls two points."

Jarrad Welch - 6/10

Liam said: "Busy. Screened the defence well with lots of tackles however in the first half particularly the Welshman was too wasteful in possession. Weston look a much better and energetic side when he's playing."

Joel Randall - 5/10

Liam said: "Tidy with the ball in the first 25 minutes and pressed very smartly to get his goal, however he faded from the game very quickly. Put a dangerous cross in early in the second half but after that I can't remember him touching the ball again. He will need to improve quickly if he wants to keep his place in the team over the likes of Tom Llewellyn and Jay Malshanskyj."

Nick McCootie - 7/10

Liam said: "Didn't get into any sort of goal-scoring positions but was a very important outlet. Seemed to have the beating of his full-back but didn't test him as much as he could've. He defended very dutifully in the second half. Another one who improved on his performance at Merthyr but you still feel like there's more to come from him."

Ben Whitehead - 8/10

Liam said: "Two goals in three games is a tidy return and, with very limited service, Whitehead made the most of what he got. His pressing forced the home goalkeeper into booting the ball against Randall for the first goal and then in the second half forced the defenders into a sloppy mistake that he capitalised on. A superb turn of pace took him away from the defenders and he produced a perfect finish to win Weston the game. His intensity will cause lots of problems."

Substitutes

Sam Hendy - 5/10

Liam said: "He came on for Dan Martin early in the first half due to injury. Lots of running and he got stuck in but didn't produce a lot of quality at either end of the pitch. Can't fault his effort."

Isaac Pearce - 7/10

Liam said: "Came on for Joel Randall at a time when Weston were really clinging on and became the outlet to push up the pitch and take pressure off. Created a couple of chances with his quick feet and body feints and won a few free kicks deep in the opposition half to slow the game down. He's very quickly becoming the main man."

Tom Llewellyn - 6/10

Liam said: "The fan-favourite replaced Welch at a time when tempers were high and the pressure was on. He came into the centre of midfield and ran his socks off, not giving the opposition any time to pick a pass and when he won the ball he tried to get us up the pitch as quickly as possible. It feels like he can offer this team a lot more if given the opportunities."