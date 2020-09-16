Manager Potter backing his Cheddar side to ‘go and win’ against Sidmouth in FA Vase

The FA Vase will start the new competition for the new season on Septmeber 19.

Cheddar FC manager Shaun Potter has backed his team “to go there and win” ahead of The Cheesemen’s Buildbase FA Vase encounter at Sidmouth Town.

Goals from Adam Jones and Kris Bell saw Cheddar defeat Launceston in the first qualifying round last year before they were knocked out by Tavistock AFC in the next round.

If the Toolstation Western League Division One side do overcome The Vikings they will take on Callington Town or Ivybridge Town in the week commencing October 10.

And with Cheddar not competing in the FA Cup this season, Potter believes his side can travel to Devon and qualify for the next round with victory at Manstone Lane.

“I am really looking forward to it,” said Potter.

“We have a few out, but will still have a squad good enough to go there and win, a nice little break from the league and the only cup competition we are in this season, so we want to stay in it as long as possible.

“It’s brilliant, every year it’s something we look forward to, it is a realistic chance to do something good and play teams we wouldn’t usually play, they are always good occasions.”

After a mixed start to the new season, with losses to Lebeq United and Portishead Town, Cheddar went 5-0 up in the first half against Wincanton Town, before adding two more goals in the second half to finish 7-1 winners at Bowdens Park.

“I was really pleased, we were looking for a huge response, the first two performances were out of character, so we knew against Wincanton we would be on it,” added Potter.

“I don’t think I’ve ever lost three in a row as Cheddar manager, so a win last Friday was a must, hopefully now it kickstarts our season. It is always great to score that many goals, everything came together and the whole squad were brilliant.”

Callum Ham and Robbi Maggs bagged hat-tricks in the win and Potter was delighted with their performances over The Wasps.

“Callum came in from the reserves and started, he took his opportunity and will be involved on Saturday because of that, so it is pleasing from a club perspective,” he added.

“Robbi has been playing on the left for the last couple of seasons, we played him as the main striker Friday and again he took that opportunity by scoring a hat-trick, so I couldn’t really ask for more.”