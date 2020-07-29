Teenager Potter picks up Weston Academy’s Goal of the Season Award

Lewis Potter picked up Weston’s Academy Goal of the Season for his effort against Shortwood under 15s. Picture: Weston FC Archant

Weston Academy player Lewis Potter picked up the goal of the season award after his strike versus Shortwood under-15s in January.

After hundreds of votes and very tough competition, Potter’s effort on the 3G pitch was judged to have been last season’s best after the teenager collected a loose ball, before taking a touch to steady himself and letting fly from 30 yards into the top right-hand corner.

Potter will collect a new Weston AFC home shirt, kindly donated by kit supplier NK Sports, as his prize.

The Seagulls ran the competition on their social media outlets, with players, staff, fans and the local community voting for their favourite goals.

“It was great to score a great goal in such a big cup for us,” said Potter.

“There were some fantastic goals in goal of the season so I am delighted to have won. Weston Academy have really helped my development, not just my ability but also the confidence to take the shot.”

Craig Graham, the club’s development manager, added “It was a fantastic strike from Lewis. The technique and body shape allowed for such a clean strike, made all the better being a cup game under the floodlights. A deserved winner.”