Cheddar manager Potter resigns after three years with The Cheesemen

Shaun Potter had managed over 100 games for Cheddar since his appointment in 2017. Archant

Cheddar manager Shaun Potter has announced he has resigned from his position.

Potter was appointed in 2017 following an impressive six games he temporarily took charge of the team after working under the departure of Jared Greenhalgh.

“It is with a massive heavy heart that I have to leave Cheddar with immediate effect,” said Potter in a post on Twitter, who celebrated his 100th game in charge back in January, after leading his side to a 1-0 victory at Longwell Green Sports.

“Private issues at home mean that I have to be there for my wife and young family and can’t commit the time to do the job how I want to do it and family must come first.

“I’ve loved my time at Cheddar and made friends for life, we’ve played some great football, had some great moment and my time has overall been successful for my first management job.”

Potter began coaching with Weston under-18s and under-19s before he moved on to Cheddar to work under Greenhalgh as an assistant coach before being appointed caretaker manager with The Cheesemen bottom of the Toolstation Western League Division One table.

And Potter says he is grateful to all the people who believed in him when he was handed the opportunity three years ago.

“Thanks to the chairman, who showed great faith in me in giving me the job and supported me all the way through, the committee members who keep the club going, Karen and Russ (Heal) who give up their spare time to do everything at the club and the players for their effort and commitment,” he added.

“It made my job a lot easier and hopefully I’ll be back one day. I’ll still be watching whenever possible I’ll be a fan for life.”