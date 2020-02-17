Priory Pumas net kit sponsorship deal from St Modwen Homes

Priory Pumas under-15s in new kit sponsored by St Modwen Homes Archant

Priory Pumas under-15s are celebrating after netting a sponsorship boost from St Modwen Homes.

The local housebuilder has donated £750 to fund new kit for the team for two seasons.

And Denis Rynn, manager and club secretary, said: "We are over the moon to receive such an amazing donation from St Modwen Homes. The money has enabled us to provide brand new kits for our under-15s that look absolutely brilliant and the team can't wait to show it off.

"On behalf of everyone at Priory Pumas FC, I would like to say a huge thank you to St Modwen Homes."

Dave Smith, managing director at St Modwen Homes, added: "Football clubs like Priory Pumas do great work in communities, giving youngsters the chance to join a team, learn new skills and make friends.

"At St Modwen Homes we believe in changing places and creating better futures, that's why we are delighted to be able to offer our support to this fantastic club and wish them the best of luck."