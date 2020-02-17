Advanced search

Priory Pumas net kit sponsorship deal from St Modwen Homes

PUBLISHED: 15:19 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 17 February 2020

Priory Pumas under-15s in new kit sponsored by St Modwen Homes

Priory Pumas under-15s in new kit sponsored by St Modwen Homes

Archant

Priory Pumas under-15s are celebrating after netting a sponsorship boost from St Modwen Homes.

The local housebuilder has donated £750 to fund new kit for the team for two seasons.

And Denis Rynn, manager and club secretary, said: "We are over the moon to receive such an amazing donation from St Modwen Homes. The money has enabled us to provide brand new kits for our under-15s that look absolutely brilliant and the team can't wait to show it off.

"On behalf of everyone at Priory Pumas FC, I would like to say a huge thank you to St Modwen Homes."

Dave Smith, managing director at St Modwen Homes, added: "Football clubs like Priory Pumas do great work in communities, giving youngsters the chance to join a team, learn new skills and make friends.

"At St Modwen Homes we believe in changing places and creating better futures, that's why we are delighted to be able to offer our support to this fantastic club and wish them the best of luck."

Most Read

Multi-million-pound GP surgery moves step closer

Readers discuss council’s Super Weston initiative

Chris Fisher, from Weston Museum, Nicola Antaki from Turner Works and Alicja Borkowska from You & Me Architecture.

Police appeal to trace witness of assault

Police hope to trace an off-duty doctor who came to the aid of an assualt victim in Banwell. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a child in Weston-super-Mare.

Treacherous driving conditions as Storm Dennis hits Somerset

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

Most Read

Multi-million-pound GP surgery moves step closer

Readers discuss council’s Super Weston initiative

Chris Fisher, from Weston Museum, Nicola Antaki from Turner Works and Alicja Borkowska from You & Me Architecture.

Police appeal to trace witness of assault

Police hope to trace an off-duty doctor who came to the aid of an assualt victim in Banwell. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a child in Weston-super-Mare.

Treacherous driving conditions as Storm Dennis hits Somerset

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Priory Pumas net kit sponsorship deal from St Modwen Homes

Priory Pumas under-15s in new kit sponsored by St Modwen Homes

Police to hold bike-marking event on Bournville

Police will be marking bikes in the Bournville on Wednesday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a child in Weston-super-Mare.

Police appeal to trace witness of assault

Police hope to trace an off-duty doctor who came to the aid of an assualt victim in Banwell. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

5 ways home care services are helping elderly loved ones stay at home for longer

A home carer can be a companion for elderly people to chat to and laugh with. Picture: Right at Home
Drive 24