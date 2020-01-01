Weston Reds over-50s show encouraging signs during a promising start to campaign

Weston overs 50s Reds walking football team ahead of the new season. Picture: Weston Walking Football Archant

Weston Reds Walking Football team have made a promising start to their new league season.

Newly appointed joint managers John Budd and Dave Shilton were hit by two players pulling out with injury just 48 hours before the start of the campaign.

But Budd said: “With the late withdrawals we had to rethink our game plan. We knew our first two games were going to be the hardest of the day.”

The first game was against Keynsham and Weston went a goal down before getting a foothold in the match, only for a lack of concentration to see them concede a second goal late on.

The second match was against reigning champions Weston Whites and despite creating a couple of chances the Reds failed to take them, which proved costly as their rivals began to up their game and went onto win 3-0

The third game was against Frome and the Reds started to find their feet and were well in the hunt, only to find keeper John Hammond in superb form as it ended 0-0.

Weston started the fourth game against Peasdown very brightly and Dave Turk opened the scoring, after George Davis played through a great pass, as he calmly slotted the ball home.

The Seagulls were well in control with Shilton having a thunderous shot cannon off the post. More chances came but Reds were unable to build on their lead and unfortunately near the end a lack of concentration allowed Peasdown to score an equaliser.

The fifth and final game was against Shepton Mallet and the Reds were once again in the ascendancy and played some nice football.

Gilles Parra, Steve Jones and Arie Van Vlet were particularly impressive but they couldn’t put the ball in the net with the final score 0-0.

The new management duo were happy overall with how the day went with Budd adding: “After the first two games we found our feet and began to play. We had a couple of lapses in concentration which cost us dear.

“We moved the ball well and just couldn’t convert our chances. I was happy with the way we stuck at it. John Hammond in goal was outstanding and gives our defenders confidence.

“There are a lot of things that are positive and there are things we must work on. It’s a good start and we look forward to the next round of matches.”