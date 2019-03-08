Purnell: Weston expect nine points in last three matches

Weston welcome Hampton & Richmond to the Optima Stadium on Saturday still dreaming of pulling off a great escape from relegation in the National League South.

A 3-2 triumph at fellow strugglers East Thurrock last weekend made it back-to-back wins and leaves the Seagulls six points adrift of safety, with only three games remaining.

After the visit of Hampton, Weston visit Hemel Hempstead Town on Bank Holiday Monday and caretaker assistant manager Luke Purnell still believes in avoiding the drop, claiming they expect maximum points over the next two weekends, something which seemed unimaginable a few weeks ago.

“We can only do what we can do but I've said from day one, when we're on it we can beat anyone in the league,” said Purnell.

“We've had a look at the next three games, who we've got and who the teams around us have got and 100 per cent we've got the most winnable games I'd say.

“But it's out of our hands. Unfortunately we put ourselves in that position, but we expect nine points from the last three games.”

Marlon Jackson, Tom Llewellyn and Alex Bray, with a winner eight minutes from time, were on target in Essex and Purnell stressed the Seagulls would not be going down without a fight to the finish.

He added: “If we can pull that off it's going to ask questions of the other teams and I'm sure the other teams now are thinking that we're not done and dusted.

“It's important the lads, everyone knows we will not be rolling over. We will be giving it everything until the end of the season because there is still a chance there.

“Every game is massive and every game will be prepared for like a cup final.”

Hampstead & Richmond arrive in Somerset looking for a third successive win of their own, having beaten play-off hopefuls Billericay away and Wealdstone at home over the past two weekends.

But Purnell added: “I don't think they've got a lot to play for. They're not under any pressure, so hopefully they will take us a bit lightlier and if any team does that we will punish them.

“We will prepare, look at a bit of shape, but make it as fun as possible because that seems to be reflected on the pitch.

“The boys are enjoying football again and we're on a two-game winning streak, which we haven't said enough this season.”

Weston end their season with a home match against Dulwich Hamlet on April 27.