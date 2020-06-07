Advanced search

Wrington Redhill pay tribute to their ‘Mr Football’ Colin Clark

PUBLISHED: 09:30 09 June 2020

Colin Clark (Centre left) holding the Somerset County Cup along with Gary Ricketts, Alan (Smuge) Smith and Richard Lucas.

Archant

Wrington Redhill have sadly reported the passing of Colin Clark, their own Mr Football, after a long association with the club including two very influential separate spells.

During the late 1980s and for much of the 1990s Clark lived in the village and took over the running of the A team.

And following Clark’s arrival, the team soon became a lot more competitive.

His ability to get the best out of the players he had, along with a knack of attracting players to the club, meant that the team enjoyed a great deal of success including league wins and cup finals.

His second spell at the club resulted in the most successful period in Wrington Redhill’s history.

During his time away from the club Clark formed a firm friendship with Alan ‘Smudge’ Smith while he was chairman and Smith was manager of Western League club Clevedon Town.

Redhill had been struggling in the Somerset League and finished bottom in the 2010/11 season.

But not long before the start of the 2011/12 season Clark managed to bring Smith over before persuading him to become manager to lead Wrington out of the darkness.

Smith, along with his team of Lee Probert (head coach) and Clark, completely transformed the fortunes of the club leading them all the way up through the Somerset League to the top division culminating in them winning the Somerset County league cup after a thrilling final at Bridgwater Town’s ground in 2016.

Whilst Clark hadn’t been involved in team affairs since 2018 he remained a firm favourite at the club.

Never one for the limelight he was always welcomed into the clubhouse with a smile and an open hand from all who knew him.

He was also the first name on the list of competitors at the club’s annual golf day.

The club will forever miss Clark and his legacy at the club will aways be assured and his contributons will always be remembered.

