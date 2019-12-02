Weston's defeat to Swindon Supermarine was 'another hard one to take' says Laird

Spot on Scott Laird has scored six from six penalities he has taken this season.

Weston's 3-2 defeat at Swindon Supermarine on Saturday was "another hard one to take" says Scott Laird.

The Marine scored three goals in a devastating 26-minute first-half spell, before two well-taken penalties in the second half from Laird set up a grandstand finish.

Weston have now lost six of their last seven away matches in all competitions since picking up their last win on the road over Truro City in August.

Each defeat has been by the odd goal and Laird feels they were hard done by at The Webbswood Stadium.

"It was another hard one to take," admitted Laird.

"The scoreline I feel was a bit false at half time, but we didn't deserve to be 3-0 down and then we showed great fight to get back into the game."

Despite looking down and out at half time, The Seagulls came back fighting after Scott Bartlett's interval team talk.

"We just said that it would be a great feeling to come back in after 90 minutes with a great win after being 3-0 down.

"We needed to score soon after we got the first, but it just wasn't to be."

Laird's two goals took him to 13 for the season, his best return in a campaign, and he told the Weston Mercury how much he is enjoying his football.

"Personally it's a good tally to be on before Christmas, I just wish they were winning goals," he added.

"I'm loving playing for this club and we will be successful.

"We've had a lot of obstacles to overcome and we are getting there."

And Laird was full of praise for teenager Ryan Jones who was selected to play for England Colleges and is only the third Weston player after Brad Ash and Liam Kingston to be called up and represent the national team.

"It's great for Ryan and he totally deserves it," added Laird.

"He was excellent coming on as well and winning a penalty.

"He will be a very good player for this football club and could go a lot higher."