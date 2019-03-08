Two midfielders leave Weston as 'ruthless' Bartlett trims squad after FA Cup exit

Alex Byrne has been released, while Tom Llewellyn has left on loan. Pictures: Mark Atherton Archant

Weston-super-Mare boss Scott Bartlett has kept to his word of trimming his squad after the Seagulls' FA Cup exit, with Alex Byrne released and Tom Llewellyn sent out on loan.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Byrne, an unused substitute in Tuesday's 4-1 FA Cup defeat against Kingstonian, has been released by the Southern League club after manager Scott Bartlett revealed plans to axe under-performing players from his squad.

The holding mifielder first joined the Seagulls for a loan spell under Ryan Northmore in the 2015/16 season, and following his release from Exeter City he moved to BS24 on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old played more than 60 games for Weston, scoring once, but he has been axed as Bartlett seeks to improve the Seagulls' fortunes after a run of disappointing results in recent weeks.

Llewellyn, aged 18, is one of the top prospects from the club's academy and made a first-team breakthrough last season under Marc McGregor.

But he has been short of game time this term, and he has joined Mangotsfield United on a short-term loan to regain match sharpness.

Following Tuesday's dismal defeat, which cut short Weston's cup ambitions and cost the club £17,500 in prize money, Bartlett revealed he would be making changes to his squad.

He told the Mercury: "Some of those boys won't be in our dressing room come Saturday. One thing I will do is be ruthless, and I think we need to be.

"On paper we have got the best team and squad in the league. We've not had it all our own way in terms of injuries and suspensions, but we've got to be better than that.

"It's not a lack of effort, but maybe three or four are not good enough to do it week in, week out.

"If I can get them out, I'll get them out. With the contracted boys, I'll have a discussion with one or two because I believe their future lies elsewhere. If they don't want to go, they'll go out on loan. It's as simple as that, because we need to clear a bit of space.

"It's not personal, it never is and I would go to war with all of them, but some of them aren't doing enough for us week in, week out and we've got to freshen it up to be successful this season - and I believe we will be.

"I think we'll be right up there come the end of the season."