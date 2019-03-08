Bartlett: Second half against leaders was 'best we've played' this season

Stock pics of Scott Bartlett (WSM manager). Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston manager Scott Bartlett rated Tuesday's second-half performance the 'best we've played' this season after coming from behind to defeat Tiverton Town 3-2.

Weston FC vs Tiverton Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston FC vs Tiverton Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Scott Laird opened the scoring before goals from Josh Key and Jordan Bastin gave Tiverton a 2-1 lead at the break.

However goals from Charlie Madden and Nick McCootie moved the Seagulls up to ninth in the table and four points of the play-off places.

"I thought we were brilliant," said Bartlett. "We started the game really well and it was a very even first half.

"I was happy with our intensity and how we went about our work.

"I thought we were a threat going forward with the pace and creativeness in our midfield and wide areas.

"Second half, that's the best we've played. I thought we were outstanding, we won all the first balls, second balls, we looked fit, strong and I'm pleased we found a way to win the game.

"But I'm delighted with the players and I've told them to enjoy that one and get ready for Totton."

Bartlett was full of praise for Madden, who came off the bench to replace the injured Dan Martin in the first half.

He added: "He has got lots of attributes to do well, he's very quick, he's good in the air, so I'm absolutely delighted for him that he came on in midfield and did really, really well.

"He won his headers, won his tackles, he used the ball really well, he covered the ground really well and he scored a goal, which was a fantastic run forward and showed a lot of composure."

Tuesday's game also saw club president Dennis Usher celebrate his 90th birthday and Bartlett says he was instrumental in the decision for him to come back for his second spell as manager.

"He's a lovely gentleman and he's one of the reasons I came back," he added.

"He's one of the unsung heroes on the board - Dennis is a big part of that. He was a fantastic support to me, a kind-hearted gentlemen that you want to see happy and he asked me before the game to try and win for his 90th birthday.

"I felt the weight of the world on my shoulders but I'm glad we did. It was nice he came into the changing rooms after to see the boys and he's gone home a happy man and rightly so."