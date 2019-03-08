Advanced search

Seagulls in safe hands with keeper attracting Football League interest

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 September 2019

Niall Maher. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Niall Maher. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Archant

Weston are in safe hands with stand-in keeper Niall Maher while Luke Purnell recovers from injury, according to manager Scott Bartlett.

The Seagulls boss has been impressed with the 20-year-old, who moved to BS24 in the summer after a spells with Morecambe and Stourbridge.

Maher has kept three clean sheets in three games since replacing Purnell, who endured an injury-hit pre-season and has been sidelined since the draw with Poole Town on August 24 with a shoulder complaint.

And Bartlett is delighted with the impact the Birmingham-born keeper has made since coming in for the Seagulls' longest-serving player.

He said: "Luke's probably the best keeper in this league and the league above. He could play in League Two if given an opportunity, but Niall has been fantastic and it's enabled us to not rush Luke back.

"He's done really well. He's got loads to learn, but there isn't a better keeper than him at the level if we have to lose Luke for a little while."

Bartlett believes Maher, who is set to continue his starting stint as the Seagulls return to Southern League action at Walton Casuals tomorrow (Saturday), has a bright future ahead.

"He's already attracted interest from the Football League since he's been with us," Bartlett said.

"We've told Niall we will try to help him get to a pro club, which is where we think he will end up. He's very young still, but it's working well for us and him at the moment."

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Men to face trial after being charged with causing Worle explosion

Bomb scare at Appletree Court in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Men to face trial after being charged with causing Worle explosion

Bomb scare at Appletree Court in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Seagulls in safe hands with keeper attracting Football League interest

Niall Maher. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Unbeaten Weston must build on good start to season says McCootie

Nick McCootie after Weston's game against Fareham Town in the FA Cup

Bowls: Wesson is big winner at Yatton

Andy Wesson celebrates his success at Yatton

Weston man died at sex party hosted by pensioner

Nicholas Hadley died of an overdose, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Elderly woman dies after A38 crash

An elderly woman has died after a crash on the A38. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists