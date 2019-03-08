Scott Bartlett on Weston's 'brilliant' 8-1 win over Banwell and plans for more signings

Weston boss Scott Bartlett was full of praise for the younger members of his squad after the Seagulls strolled to an 8-1 pre-season win over Banwell yesterday (Saturday).

A team comprised of academy prospects and a smattering of first-teamers proved much too good for their amateur opposition at The Optima Stadium.

Starlets Tom Llewellyn, Jack Goodall, Sam Hendy and Ryan Jones were among a long list of youngsters to enhance their reputations, and Bartlett believes the club's future is bright.

He said: "The young lads who came on did brilliantly. It's not easy against anyone when you make eight changes in a game.

"A lot of them have been training with us and they showed they are an intelligent bunch, and they've picked a lot up.

"We've got lots of options, and the young players are going to add a lot to us."

The victory over Banwell was Weston's second friendly win of pre-season after last weekend's 3-2 success over Ashton & Backwell.

At full time, the Seagulls boss made clear his delight with how Weston's Southern League preparations are developing.

He said: "We've had five or six really high-intensity training sessions, which have been brilliant. It's a brand-new group really and we're having to cram in physical work, the social side of bringing the boys together, and the tactical side of things as well.

"A game like this is training for us, but it's better than training. It's against opposition and it means something - you can see that from the younger boys who played.

"This win is a brilliant way to end the first couple of weeks of pre-season for us."

Bartlett's recruitment since returning to BS24 has impressed supporters, with the likes of Scott Laird, Greg Tindle and Nick McCootie penning deals at The Optima Stadium.

The 40-year-old plans to bolster his squad further before the Southern League curtain raiser against Hendon on August 10.

"I hope we can bring a few more players in," he said.

"We're still talking and being patient. There's one or two I'd like to add, but we're talking to a number and we're going to be patient over the next few days.

"We have tough tests on Tuesday and Thursday. The nuts and bolts of our pre-season will be over the next couple of weeks and we will use that period to evaluate where we are and what we need.

"We used the loan market brilliantly when we were here before, and we will do that again. We just want to make sure the spine of our team are Weston boys, and then we'll know what we need."

Bartlett was also full of praise for Banwell, and the Weston boss believes the partnership will benefit both clubs for years to come.

He said: "It was a good event and it helps strengthen the partnership we have got with Banwell, particularly for further down our pyramid with our younger age groups.

"Banwell were a credit to themselves today. Obviously they found the game tough, but we will definitely do this again."