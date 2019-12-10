Laird urges Weston to 'stand up and be counted' against Hartley Wintney

Brandon Barnes tries to win a header during Weston's game against Farnborough.

Scott Laird wants Weston to 'stand up and be counted' in their home game against Hartley Wintney this evening.

Connor Davies puts in a cross during Weston's match against Farnborough.

The Seagulls have gone without a win in four matches, losing their last three and assistant manager Laird admits he doesn't know what to expect from them.

"We can't keep making excuses, but we've had a lot go against us off the pitch, that some people don't really see," he said

"That's not the club, that's bad luck as players get injured, players coming on loan and getting recalled at the last minute and big players as well.

"It's hurting us. We have got to stand up be counted and at the moment we are not doing that as a team and a squad."

Aarons celebrates getting the equaliser against Farnborough

Saturday's defeat at home to Farnborough was the first time in 28 games that Weston have lost back-to-back home matches in the league and Laird says it is right up there with one of the worst performances of the season.

"I would say so" said Laird. "That was just awful. We ended the first half really well, the gaffer made two really good brave substitutions before half-time which got us back into the game.

"We came out and I thought we did alright and then we conceded a very sloppy goal. We never looked like we believed we were going to score the equaliser.

"It's just really hard to dissect that game, I just feel that in any game you need to have seven, eight players of the 11 who are on it and we had three, four and that's not enough to win a game."

Weston in action against Farnborough.

Exeter City recalled Joel Randall from his loan spell last Friday, after the midfielder scored seven goals in 19 appearances for Weston, and Laird admitted he was another player the club would miss.

"Of course it is," he added. "Nick McCootie's a big miss, Ben Whitehead's a big miss, you can go on. At the moment the rub of the green maybe isn't going for us but we have to ride the wave, ride the storm.

"But, I just feel when things like that are happening you find out a lot about your squad, a lot about individual players and we are definitely doing that at the moment."

Laird felt positive about the arrival of old fan favourite Brad Ash, who has returned to the club on a month's loan from Hereford, and made his debut in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Boro.

"That highlighted the work off the ball done by some other players because his work rate is incredible," he added.

"If we can have all 11 players on the pitch doing what Brad Ash does, running and working hard like that, then we will win most games."