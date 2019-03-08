Advanced search

Weston will give themselves 'every chance' claims Laird

PUBLISHED: 12:30 27 September 2019

Scott Laird rises highest to meet George Downling's corner and score his 50th career in Weston's FA Cup win over Merthyr Town

Scott Laird rises highest to meet George Downling's corner and score his 50th career in Weston's FA Cup win over Merthyr Town

Archant

Weston will give themselves 'every chance' of picking up a win at Wimborne Town this Saturday says Scott Laird.

Scott Laird celebrates his 50th career goal with George Downling during Weston's FA Cup win over Merthyr TownScott Laird celebrates his 50th career goal with George Downling during Weston's FA Cup win over Merthyr Town

The Seagulls fought back to pick up a point in their last Southern League game with Salisbury and Laird expects another challenging encounter at The Cuthbury.

"It will be a tough place to go, they have picked up some good results so far this season, but we will be detailed as we can like we have done every game," he said.

"We will give the players and ourselves every chance of going there to bring back the three points, which we're aiming to do."

Despite suffering their first defeat of the season to Walton Casuals, the Seagulls sit in fifth place in the table.

"We had a good start to the season," Laird said.

"It could have been a bit better, but we lost at Walton. The worst thing we could have done then is followed that up with another loss but we backed it up with a draw in the league and a win in the FA Cup.

"That's the sign of a good team, to react after a negative result, which we've done and it is always great for the club to progress in the FA Cup which is the main thing.

"A bit of cash for the club and you never know, we're two games away from the first round.

Having beaten Merthyr Town 2-1 at The Optima Stadium in the FA Cup on Saturday, Laird was delighted to score his first goal at home and reach the third qualifying round where they will visit Kingstonian or March Town United on October 5.

"It's great to be in the next round, it's always nice to score a goal. First one at home and another one against Merthyr," added Laird.

"Actually, I don't want to play them any more because they are a very good side. I've been quite lucky scoring against them in two games but they are a very good side and I'll be happy to see the back of them for a little bit."

Having opened the scoring from George Dowling's corner, Laird revealed his first-half goal was a special landmark.

"It was my 50th career goal and most of them have come from being in the box," said a delighted Laird.

"I'm not the biggest, I am not going to challenge the big boys, but I am always on the move.

"I never stop moving, I think that gets you a lot of goals throughout your career, if you are always on the move in the box."

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Sovereign Shopping Centre or old police station could house new £3.2million town centre health hub

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Sovereign Shopping Centre or old police station could house new £3.2million town centre health hub

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston will give themselves ‘every chance’ claims Laird

Scott Laird rises highest to meet George Downling's corner and score his 50th career in Weston's FA Cup win over Merthyr Town

Golf: Brean hail jolly good Fellows

Barry Fellows, Trevor Pitt and Mike Short

Speedway: Rebels go to Glasgow for play-off push

Chris Harris leads the way (pic Tony Hartmann)

Rugby: Winscombe earn bonus point in Barton Hill loss

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Cricket: No fairytale finish for Somerset’s Trescothick

Marcus Trescothick of Somerset acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field at the end of the match (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists