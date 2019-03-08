Weston will give themselves 'every chance' claims Laird

Scott Laird rises highest to meet George Downling's corner and score his 50th career in Weston's FA Cup win over Merthyr Town Archant

Weston will give themselves 'every chance' of picking up a win at Wimborne Town this Saturday says Scott Laird.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scott Laird celebrates his 50th career goal with George Downling during Weston's FA Cup win over Merthyr Town Scott Laird celebrates his 50th career goal with George Downling during Weston's FA Cup win over Merthyr Town

The Seagulls fought back to pick up a point in their last Southern League game with Salisbury and Laird expects another challenging encounter at The Cuthbury.

"It will be a tough place to go, they have picked up some good results so far this season, but we will be detailed as we can like we have done every game," he said.

"We will give the players and ourselves every chance of going there to bring back the three points, which we're aiming to do."

Despite suffering their first defeat of the season to Walton Casuals, the Seagulls sit in fifth place in the table.

"We had a good start to the season," Laird said.

"It could have been a bit better, but we lost at Walton. The worst thing we could have done then is followed that up with another loss but we backed it up with a draw in the league and a win in the FA Cup.

"That's the sign of a good team, to react after a negative result, which we've done and it is always great for the club to progress in the FA Cup which is the main thing.

"A bit of cash for the club and you never know, we're two games away from the first round.

Having beaten Merthyr Town 2-1 at The Optima Stadium in the FA Cup on Saturday, Laird was delighted to score his first goal at home and reach the third qualifying round where they will visit Kingstonian or March Town United on October 5.

"It's great to be in the next round, it's always nice to score a goal. First one at home and another one against Merthyr," added Laird.

"Actually, I don't want to play them any more because they are a very good side. I've been quite lucky scoring against them in two games but they are a very good side and I'll be happy to see the back of them for a little bit."

Having opened the scoring from George Dowling's corner, Laird revealed his first-half goal was a special landmark.

"It was my 50th career goal and most of them have come from being in the box," said a delighted Laird.

"I'm not the biggest, I am not going to challenge the big boys, but I am always on the move.

"I never stop moving, I think that gets you a lot of goals throughout your career, if you are always on the move in the box."