Weston's draw with Clevedon Town was a 'great workout' says Scott Laird

Player Assistant Manager Scott Laird says last Wednesday was another 'great workout' after their Somerset Derby draw with Clevedon Town.

Weston came from behind to level the scores in the second half through Archie Ferris's own goal after Lucas Vowles's first half opener.

Laird, who started for the Seagulls at the Hand Stadium, was happy with his sides performance.

"It was another great workout and for us to again install our beliefs and the way we want to play along with getting more fitness into the legs.

"It will take time but we are really seeing the lads take on board what we want and how we want to play and it's coming together really well.

"We were knocking on the door all game and should of scored four or five but Clevedon defended really well and worked hard" Laird added.

"But we were patient and our build up play was excellent and just need to be more ruthless in front of goal which will come."

Wednesday's Derby draw came two days after Scott Bartlett's men were defeated 8-1 by Newport County at The Optima Stadium was about how the team performed.

"It wasn't about bouncing back, pre season is false sometimes and all we wanted to see was us trying to do what we want from our team and we saw that. "Newport were the team who had the majority of possession and the Clevedon game roles were reversed and we were the team in charge."

Laird, who spent over ten years in the Football League, played under manager Bartlett at Forest Green Rovers and even though the left back was offered to stay in League Two the 31-year-old says even through it was a hard decision he is enjoying his time with club.

I'm loving every minute," he said happily.

"I haven't missed the full time game at all.

"After speaking to my family, weighing everything up and meeting Oli Bliss and the gaffer it was an easy decision.

"The chance to play for a progressive club and a good manager as well as starting my career after football while still playing a good level was something I wanted to do and the fact I can see my family every night.

"I feel the fittest I have ever felt and loving my football."