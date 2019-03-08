Weston referees give support to Motor Neurone Disease charity at event in Salisbury

Eric Howe and Alan Kennedy at the Darby / Rimmer Charity day in Salisbury Archant

Two referees from Weston Walking Football Club were recently invited to Salisbury to show their support for the Darby/Rimmer charity.

The charity has been set up to support Motor Neurone Disease after Stephen Darby had to give up a professional footballing career.

Eric Howe and Keith Seabourne attended the event for the former footballer, who has played for many clubs including Liverpool, Swindon, Notts County and Bolton Wanderers before marrying England Lionesses captain Steph Houghton in 2018.

There were 30 men's teams and six women's teams taking part on the day. and the event raised over £5,000 for the charity.

Howe and Seabourne were kept busy throughout the day keeping the teams under control and had to penalise anyone running or making robust tackles.

Thankfully the day went well and was played in the right spirit.

If he is not officiating Howe will occasionally play in goal, while Seabourne can also be found playing for the Weston teams in the Somerset and Gloucester FA Leagues.

Seabourne was also part of the over-50s squad that went to WFA National finals in Worcester.

Walking Football can be enjoyed by all and runs three times a week in Weston.

Monday sesssions run from 8-9pm on the 3G pitch at Weston Football Club on Winterstoke Road, while Tuesday sessions are from 10-11am also on the 3G pitch at Weston followed by a Fun Session an hour later.

Friday's session is from 10-11am and anyone attending are advised to arrive 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the sessions.

The cost is £3 a session and appropriate footwear is required for the 3G pitch - moulded plastic/rubber studs (no blades or metal studs, no flat sole trainers).

New players are very welcome to join so why not go along and see what you think.

Running is not allowed and there is minimal to no contact to minimize the risk of injury.

Apart from the weekly sessions, Weston also run teams at over-50, over-60, over-65 and over-70 age groups so that all players have the opportunity to play in leagues or friendly matches and tournaments against players of similar age and ability.