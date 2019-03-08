Weston 1-4 Kingstonian: Seagulls FA Cup dream dead after disappointing defeat

Weston were defeated 4-1 by Kingstonian. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Weston-super-Mare's FA Cup dreams are dead for another year after falling to a 4-1 defeat against Kingstonian at The Optima Stadium on Tuesday.

The Seagulls were just two wins away from a spot in the first round proper, but the ruthless Ks made Weston pay for their errors and naivety in this third qualifying round replay.

The Londoners snatched the lead through Fabio Saraiva's stunning strike before George Dowling quickly equalised with a wicked free kick.

The Seagulls' long-standing difficulties with set pieces continued as Jerry Puemo headed home uncontested from a corner before the break, and Scott Bartlett's side were punished in the second half as they searched for goals.

First, Reece Hall lashed into the bottom corner before Louie Theophanous dispatched a late chance to round off a brilliant win for the Isthmian Premier side, who face Dartford in the fourth and final qualifying round on October 19.

Weston started the game with confidence after finishing well in Saturday's 1-1 draw at King George's Field, and almost fortuitously took the lead on 13 minutes as Saraiva inadvertently headed Connor Davies' cross towards his own goal but Rob Tolfrey bailed his man out with an acrobatic reflex save.

Instead, Saraiva found the net at the other end three minutes later with a rasping half-volley which crashed into the top corner from 18 yards after pouncing on Greg Tindle's clearing header.

Weston were swiftly level as Dowling whipped his free kick low into the far corner in the 21st minute, and it seemed Bartlett's side would seize control from there.

But the Seagulls' set-piece woes haunted them once again on 27 minutes as Puemo headed home unchallenged from Kenny Beaney's corner kick.

Weston continued to control possession before the break, but a lack of composure proved costly in the final third.

They continued to dictate proceedings after the break and were almost level as Sam Hendy hit the bar with a looping header, but with 25 minutes to go they were floored with a sucker punch.

A lofted ball over the top released Hall down the right channel, and he beat Jake Mawford before crashing across Luke Purnell and into the net.

The Seagulls huffed and puffed in search of a route back into the game, but sloppiness and profligacy in the final third let them down before Theophanous drilled home a fourth in the 89th minute.

