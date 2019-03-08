Weston hero Whitehead recalls 'mental' celebrations after scoring 93rd-minute equaliser

Weston vs Hendon.

Weston's last-gasp hero Ben Whitehead believes the Seagulls displayed their 'character' to come back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Hendon this afternoon (Saturday).

Weston vs Hendon.

Whitehead, who moved to BS24 from Cirencester Town in the summer, opened his account at The Optima Stadium with a 93rd-minute equaliser - stabbing home from close range to rescue a point.

Weston had a mountain to climb when they went 2-0 inside 25 minutes, but Nick McCootie and the 25-year-old scored to earn a deserved draw in Weston's first game in the Southern League.

Whitehead said: "Obviously the start wasn't great, but to come back from two down is a testament to the character that we've got in the group already.

"We're slightly disappointed we didn't get three points, but it is what it is."

Whitehead had already missed two big chances to level the scores, sending one header just wide and hitting the crossbar with another, but he kept his head to finally find the back of the net.

"It was one of those where I didn't think it was going to be my day," he said.

"But I thought I was going to get another chance - especially with the way we were going towards the end of the game.

"We were bombarding their box and if it one falls to you you've got to make sure you put it away.

"It's always good when you go to a new club to get off the mark as soon as you can and it relieves a bit of the pressure straight away.

"Hopefully there are many more goals to come."

The Seagulls' striker told of the 'amazing' feeling of netting the equaliser and seeing the packed North Stand go 'mental' in celebration.

He said: "The celebrations were good. Isaac (Pearce) ended up falling on me so I've dived on the floor. It was amazing to get up and see all the fans and the bench going mental, because at the end we deserved at least a point."