McGregor admits ‘we must get three points’ as Weston host Chippenham

Luke Purnell was unlucky after saving Dave Tarpey's penalty, as the striker scored the rebound. Picture: WILL T PHOTOGRAPHY PLEASE CREDIT IN ANY IMAGES USED

Weston boss Marc McGregor has demanded his side bounce back with three points against Chippenham Town on Saturday.

George Nurse was a rare bright spot for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography George Nurse was a rare bright spot for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Relegation looms large on the horizon for the Seagulls, who were beaten 2-1 at Woking at the weekend, and with results not going Weston’s way at the grim end of the table it mean McGregor’s side are now nine points from safety in National League South.

If Weston fans were becoming more hopeful about their chances of beating the drop after a fruitful run of games in January that optimism has been vanquished as the Seagulls endured back-to-back postponements before Saturday’s defeat, while their relegation rivals accumulated valuable points.

McGregor believes his side have not enjoyed ‘the rub of the green’ in recent weeks.

He said: “It’s about momentum, we’ve been on a decent run of form and we’ve had games cancelled, which hasn’t helped.

Tom Harrison clears his lines. Picture: Will.T.Photography Tom Harrison clears his lines. Picture: Will.T.Photography

“This is a little blip. Woking is a tough place to go, they’re a good side. It’s not the result we wanted. We came here to take all three points.

“We’ve got to get three points on Saturday.

“We have to bounce back with a positive result against Chippenham and we’ve got games in hand. It’s important we take as much as we can from them.”

McGregor hopes to have a strengthened squad to choose from for the clash at the newly-named Optima Stadium, with Jarrad Welch and Jason Pope making returns to action at Woking.

The manager added: “It’s good to get Jarrad back, but he’s still got a lot of work to do because he needs to be fitter. A fit Jarrad Welch is an asset and he’s working hard at it. With him and ‘Popey’ back the squad is looking stronger now.”

The Seagulls faced Chard Town in the Somerset Premier Cup quarter-finals in BS24 on Tuesday, winning 4-2 thanks to a brace from Tom Harrison and goals from Alex Byrne and Alex Bray.

The game gave McGregor a chance to shuffle the pack and prepare for Saturday’s must-win clash with the Bluebirds.

Assistant boss Mark McKeever added: “We’ve got 13 cup finals ahead of us.

“We will prepare as we always do for Chippenham, and the lads are in a position to get three points on Saturday.”