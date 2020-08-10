Somerset FA announce cancellation of Premier Cup for 2020/21 season

Sam Hendy’s double helped Weston claim the 2019 Somerset Cup at the expense of Taunton Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography). Archant

The Somerset Football Association say they “have not made the decision lightly but felt it is necessary” to cancel the Somerset Premier Cup for 2020-21 season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The committee have taken into account the timing of each club league season, which are still yet to be confirmed, and the appearance of fans.

“Given that there will be precious few dates to play the matches, even without weather interruptions and the likelihood of further disruptions through possible new lockdowns, be they on a local or larger level, the playing of this year’s Premier Cup would be problematic,” said a statement released by the committee of the Somerset FA.

“For clubs at this level the priority will of course be playing regular league fixtures, therefore the Cups Committee believe that it is in the best interests of our member clubs that the Premier Cup does not take place and consequently the competition is cancelled for the 2020-2021 season.

“The Cups Committee did not make this decision lightly but felt that it is necessary in the best interests of the game in Somerset, which will always be the committee’s priority.”

Weston manager Scott Bartlett, whose side have won the last two competitions, agreed with the statement.

“We thought it might happen and we understand the reasons,” said Bartlett.

“I think it’s probably going to work out as a sensible decision and although we would have liked to participate again next season we are respectful of the SFA and their decision to postpone for the 20/21 season.

“If we have learned anything in the past few months it’s that early decisions are helpful so we thank the SFA for clarification on the situation early.

“Safety comes first always and if forgoing one competition means it takes pressure off clubs to host games safely over the length of a season then I’m all for that.”