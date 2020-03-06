Weston's walking footballers welcome Bryan back after battle with prostate cancer

Weston Walking Footballers have welcomed back one of their original players following his treatment for cancer, writes Josh Thomas.

Bryan Sheridan was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year and after weeks of treatment has returned to one of his great loves, Walking Football.

Following his last hospital visit he was able to perform the ceremony of ringing the bell.

Thankfully his cancer was picked up early and he has responded well to treatment.

And he has a clear message to anyone with any concern.

"Do not wait, go and get yourself checked out. Treatment can then be done quickly," said Sheridan.

A Mancunian by birth and a big Manchester United fan, Sheridan's all-time favourite player is the late George Best and he also admits to liking David Beckham.

Sheridan is not the biggest of players, but what he lacks in height he more than makes up for in tenacity.

He has been described as a combative player in the mould of another old time great Manchester United player, Nobby Stiles.

He celebrated his 80th birthday last year and still plays on Tuesdays at the fun session which starts at 11am.

He also referees the earlier session at 10am and when he has the whistle, his message to the players is clear.

"No running and no bad tackles otherwise you will be carded." he said.

"Its great still to be enjoying being involved in football with a great set of lads."

If you want to join Bryan then just go along on Tuesdays at 11am.

No flat trainers or bladed boots are permitted, but everyone is welcome to join and the first session is free at Weston's The Optima Stadium 3G pitch.