REPORT: Weston’s relegation six-pointer ends in dire draw

PUBLISHED: 18:08 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 09 March 2019

Weston drew 0-0 with Hungerford Town at The Optima Stadium. Picture: WILL T PHOTOGRAPHY

Weston drew 0-0 with Hungerford Town at The Optima Stadium. Picture: WILL T PHOTOGRAPHY

Weston wasted the chance to boost their survival hopes at The Optima Stadium today (Saturday, as the six-pointer against relegation rivals Hungerford Town ended in stalemate.

A game almost devoid of chances did little to ease the home supporters’ frustrations, with relegation to the Southern League looking increasingly likely.

Weston huffed and puffed, but lacked guile and created very little in front of goal – while Hungerford were content to hold their shape and feed off scraps.

Howling winds and a poor pitch only made the game less entertaining, and it all culminated in a joyless afternoon for all involved.

The result leaves Weston bottom and seven points from safety in the National League South.

The Seagulls started brightly and almost took the lead through Alex Bray in the 4th minute – his inventive flick going just wide of the post.

But, as has happened so many times this term, Weston faded as an attacking threat as the clock ticked by.

George Nurse and substitute Eli Phipps got in good crossing positions before the break, but on both occasions indecision and execution failed them.

The Crusaders went close after the break, but Aaron Parsons anticipated well to cover and clear after Orsi-Damamo rounded Luke Purnell.

Weston’s best chance came with 15 minutes left on the clock, as Jarrad Welch released Jennison Myrie-Williams. The winger cut the ball back for Marlon Jackson, but the striker was superbly denied by the fingertips of the sprawling Michael Layumbula.

Hungerford almost snatched the points in added as Alfy Whittingham drove towards the goal, but Purnell saved well to conclude the most forgettable of games.

EXCLUSIVE: Seven Sovereign Centre leases have already expired prompting uncertainty over future

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

John Penrose's view on plans for Junction 21A and Banwell Bypass

The slip way at junction 21 will be closed.

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

