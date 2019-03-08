Slimbridge's Will Hawes's treble secures victory over Weston

All smiles for Weston after their preseason friendly with Slimbridge at Thornhill Park Archant

Will Hawes's 16 minute hat trick saw Slimbridge AFC beat Weston FC 3-2 at Thornhill Park tonight (Thursday).

Hawes's three goals all came in the first half before Ben Whitehead opened the scoring for the Seagulls early on.

Sam Hendy scored one towards the end as Scott Bartlett's side suffered their second defeat in a row.

After Tuesday nights 3-0 defeat to Exeter City, Bartlett made four changes to the side and it was the former Cirencester Town striker who scored in the second minute.

Striker Whitehead, who was making his first appearance, picked the ball up on the edge of the area, turning away from the Slimbridge defence before firing it past Adams to open the scoring.

Jack Goodall found himself in space for the visitors but saw his effort sail over before Hawes struck with his first goal.

Jack Harrell played in the striker who made his way into the box before shooting a low shot into the bottom right hand corner to level the scores for the Swans with their first shot on target.

The same two combined again after Harrell's corner was punched out by Niall Maher into the path of Dean Turner who passed in to midfielder Harrell whose cross was met by the head of Hawes who directed it past Maher for his home side's second.

Lee Driver-Dickerson's side made it three just before half time as Hawes pounced on a poor back around 25-yards from goal before lobbing Maher to complete his treble entertaining the 106 crowd.

Bartlett made a number of changes at the break to give his side minutes but it was starter Sam Hendy who went close twice in quick succession.

First his downward header was clawed away to safety by Adams before the shot shopper got down quickly to palm away Hendy's one on one effort.

Issac Pearce went close with his 25 yard effort before Hendy's thunderous effort just inside the box was well saved by Adams.

Pearce was again denied before providing the assist for Hendy's consolation goal.

Former Forest Green Rovers midfielder sent in a delightful low cross into the path of Hendy who tapped home from six yards as the Southern League Division One side held on for victory ahead of Monday nights game with Newport County at Optima Stadium.