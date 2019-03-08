Weston give everything during WFA National Finals in Worcester

Weston ahead of the WFA National Finals in Worcester Archant

Weston over 50s headed to the University of Worcester for their first Walking Football Assocation National Finals recently.

Manchester City, Norwich City, Hemel, Peles Pearls, Leggy Mambos, Wokingham and Herne Bay completed the line-up for the tournament.

And Weston's first match was against one of the pre-tournament favourites Pele's Pearls, who had recently won the FA Peoples Cup.

Somerset & Gloucester League champions Weston started slowly and soon found themselves on the back foot as the opposition gained an early lead.

But the over-50s, like they have time after time this season, began to get a foothold in the game and a goal from Steve Crilley bought the scores level.

However almost immediately Pele's Pearls scored a second as Weston didn't close down quickly enough and for the second time in the game Weston found themselves behind.

Despite their never-say-die attitude, The Seagulls once again pressed but could not find a way through and went down 2-1.

In the second game against Norwich, Weston once again were slow out of the blocks and their play became sloppy with passes were going astray as the composure dropped.

Despite Crilley scoring once again, Weston ended the game with a 3-1 defeat.

As other group results went against the Super Cup holders their final game against Wokingham was a final chance to put together a decent effort.

But despite an improved performance the match ended 0-0, with Pele's Pearls winning the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Leggy Mambos.

Despite a disappointing series of results, this shouldn't distract or take away the hard work and determination that each member of the team has shown.

Having started the season alongside 198 sides aiming to reach the finals, Weston headed to Worcester as one of only eight teams to have made it, which is some achivement and one that should be highly regarded and celebrated.

Player-manager Lach Geddes was pleased with his team and vowed to come back stronger next year.

"I am so proud of what we the team have achieved in such a short period of time," he said.

"We have all worked so hard over the past 18 months to get where we are now and we are now regarded as one of the top eight teams in England & Wales.

"We will use our disappointment of the weekend and it will now be our motivation for the future."