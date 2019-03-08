Weston's cup final postponed until next season over fixture clash

Weston have three league games to go as they battle against relegation from the National League South. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Weston-super-Mare’s Somerset Premier Cup final appearance has been postponed until the start of next season due to a probable fixture clash.

The Seagulls were hoping to retain the trophy at Yeovil Town's Huish Park on May 7 when they came up against Taunton Town.

However, the Somerset FA have postponed the match with Taunton likely to be in the end-of-season play-offs for promotion.

A Weston Football Club spokesman said: “Due to the possible commitments of Taunton Town in the play-offs, Somerset FA have agreed to stage the final between Weston and Taunton Town during the 2019/2020 preseason.

“The date is still yet to be agreed between the two clubs, and will be staged at either the Optima Stadium or Taunton Town's Viridor Stadium, at the toss of a coin.”

Weston won last year's competition by coming from two goals down to beat Paulton Rovers 3-2.