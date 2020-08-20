Advanced search

Somerset Signing and Framing Co merge with Weston to run memorabillia raffle

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 August 2020

The winning prize from Somerset Signing and Framing Co.

The winning prize from Somerset Signing and Framing Co.

Archant

Somerset Signing and Framing Co, who were a club sponsor in the 2019/20 season, have stepped up to support Weston by running a memorabilia raffle.

This prize is an exceptional 1966 vicorious World Cup montage that has been signed by all 11 England players, including Bobby Moore, and a hand signed card from manager Sir Alf Ramsey.

It has been professionally framed with a plaque and stunning photographs of England’s finest hour, measuring 38” x 26”.

The club have already used donations from their Just Giving page to install a serving hatch and cover in their supporters kitchen, continue pitch maintenance and have started work on refurbishing the PA system.

Somerset Signing and Framing Director, Stu Turner said: “We are delighted to be supporting Weston during this challenging time and hope to raise as much as possible to help the club.”

To bid and see more signed memorabilia auctions, visit www.facebook.com/SSFC2017.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Call for law change as travellers leave waste and excrement in Weston car park

North Somerset Council had to close the car park to clear up the mess left by travellers.

Free parking on Weston seafront every evening

The parking fees have been relaxed to encourage people onto the seafront and into pubs and restaurants in the town.

Weston’s Pizza Express to close

Pizza Express in Weston will not reopen.

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pier owners submit planning application ‘to refurbish site’

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Call for law change as travellers leave waste and excrement in Weston car park

North Somerset Council had to close the car park to clear up the mess left by travellers.

Free parking on Weston seafront every evening

The parking fees have been relaxed to encourage people onto the seafront and into pubs and restaurants in the town.

Weston’s Pizza Express to close

Pizza Express in Weston will not reopen.

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pier owners submit planning application ‘to refurbish site’

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Somerset Signing and Framing Co merge with Weston to run memorabillia raffle

The winning prize from Somerset Signing and Framing Co.

Scott Bartlett won’t rush back Ben Whitehead following ACL injury

Weston's Ben Whitehead putting Clevedon Town under pressure. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cheddar’s win over Uphill Castle FC capped off ‘perfect night’ says Potter

Adam Wright scored Cheddar's first goal of their 6-1 win against Uphill Castle FC. Picture: Cheddar FC

Years of hard work celebrated as Churchill Academy students receive GCSE results

Students received their GCSE results from Churchill Academy.

‘Fantastic set of results’ for Hans Price students

Principal Tony Searle paid tribute to students who received a 'fantastic set of GCSE results'.