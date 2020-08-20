Somerset Signing and Framing Co merge with Weston to run memorabillia raffle

The winning prize from Somerset Signing and Framing Co. Archant

Somerset Signing and Framing Co, who were a club sponsor in the 2019/20 season, have stepped up to support Weston by running a memorabilia raffle.

This prize is an exceptional 1966 vicorious World Cup montage that has been signed by all 11 England players, including Bobby Moore, and a hand signed card from manager Sir Alf Ramsey.

It has been professionally framed with a plaque and stunning photographs of England’s finest hour, measuring 38” x 26”.

The club have already used donations from their Just Giving page to install a serving hatch and cover in their supporters kitchen, continue pitch maintenance and have started work on refurbishing the PA system.

Somerset Signing and Framing Director, Stu Turner said: “We are delighted to be supporting Weston during this challenging time and hope to raise as much as possible to help the club.”

To bid and see more signed memorabilia auctions, visit www.facebook.com/SSFC2017.