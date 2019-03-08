Advanced search

Somerset Soccer Schools to host Easter camp

PUBLISHED: 08:00 02 April 2019

Youngsters receive their trophies at a Somerset Soccer Schools course

Youngsters receive their trophies at a Somerset Soccer Schools course

Archant

Somerset Soccer Schools are providing more holiday courses this year.

After 20 years of delivering soccer courses in the area, their Easter camp will be held at the Kings of Wessex School, Cheddar from Monday April 8 until Thursday April 11.

They will be organised by Richard Bourton, a qualified teacher and coach with 35 years experience and are open to boys and girls from reception class up to year seven.

They cost £11 per day, with players grouped according to age and ability and all receive an engraved trophy upon completion.

And former attendees have described them as ‘fun but structured, competitive but technical’ as well as ‘the highlight of my year’.

Bourton has also been called ‘most likeable yet firm teacher I have ever been taught by’ offering ‘quality instruction, quality ethos’.

For more details and to book visit somersetsoccerschools.com.

