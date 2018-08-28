Weston youngsters take first steps into professional world
PUBLISHED: 15:52 19 December 2018
Archant
Weston Under-7 youngsters Jacob Allen and Dexter Cunningham have both been accepted into the Southampton Development Centre.
The two players, both in Year 2 at school, are aiming for a professional career in football and moving to Southampton will give them a massive boost in achieving their goals.
Weston has a thriving academy set-up, having produced first-team regulars such as Dayle Grubb, Bradley Ash, Luke Purnell, Jake Mawford and Tom Llewellyn.
The Southampton Academy have produced global superstars such as Gareth Bale, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Theo Walcott, Alan Shearer, Luke Shaw and Adam Lallana.
