Weston youngsters take first steps into professional world

PUBLISHED: 15:52 19 December 2018

Weston AFC Academy Under-7s.

Weston AFC Academy Under-7s.

Archant

Two Weston Under-7s youngsters have been accepted into the Southampton Development Centre.

Weston Under-7 youngsters Jacob Allen and Dexter Cunningham have both been accepted into the Southampton Development Centre.

The two players, both in Year 2 at school, are aiming for a professional career in football and moving to Southampton will give them a massive boost in achieving their goals.

Weston has a thriving academy set-up, having produced first-team regulars such as Dayle Grubb, Bradley Ash, Luke Purnell, Jake Mawford and Tom Llewellyn.

The Southampton Academy have produced global superstars such as Gareth Bale, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Theo Walcott, Alan Shearer, Luke Shaw and Adam Lallana.

