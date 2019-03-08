Football: Special award for Milton Nomads on 50th anniversary

Milton Nomads receiving award from Somerset FA Senior Football development officer Aaron Clements (centre). he is presenting the FA Charter Standard to Adrian Royce, club chairman (right) and Alan Alder club secretary (left). Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Milton Nomads is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and is the oldest junoir football club in Weston and surrounding areas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Milton Nomads receiving award from Somerset FA Senior Football development officer Aaron Clements (centre). he is presenting the FA Charter Standard to Adrian Royce, club chairman (right) and Alan Alder club secretary (left). Picture: MARK ATHERTON Milton Nomads receiving award from Somerset FA Senior Football development officer Aaron Clements (centre). he is presenting the FA Charter Standard to Adrian Royce, club chairman (right) and Alan Alder club secretary (left). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

And to mark their big birthday they are working on plans to upgrade changing room facilties at Baytree Recreation Ground.

They received a special award from the Somerset FA this week and chairman Adrian Royce said: “The FA is delighted that we have chosen to deliver the highest standard of football.

“FA Charter Standard accreditation is awarded to clubs and leagues rigorously adjudged to be well-run and sustainable – which prioritise child protection, quality coaching and implementation of the Respect programme.

“The accreditation certifies that our club upholds values that appeal to players, coaches, officials and supporters.

“It demonstrates that Milton Nomads offers a place where anyone can enjoy football.”

The club are looking for local businesses who may be able to assist with their plans and anyone interested in getting involved can contact Royce on 07770 338016.