Weston stalwart Mike Symons signs new contract to remain with The Seagulls

Mike Symons found the back of net twice for Weston against Truro City and Dorchester Town in his nine games for the club. (Picture: Will.T.Photography). Will.t.Photography

Weston are pleased to announce Mike Symons will once again be an integral part of next season’s squad after the powerful striker agreed to extended his contract and sign a new long term deal with the club.

Symons joined from Hereford FC on New Year’s Eve and has netted two goals, including coming off the bench to bag the winner on debut against Truro City one day later and at Dorchester Town, as well as assisting a further two in his nine appearances for The Seagulls.

“He was a target of ours for a long time and we are delighted to have him,” Manager Scott Bartlett said.

“He gives us another dimension and adds so much to our team.

“He made a huge impact on and off the pitch, and is fast becoming a fans favourite.”

“I really enjoyed playing for the club last year,” said Symons.

“The staff, lads and supporters were very welcoming and I can’t wait to get the new season up and running. Go on the Seagulls.”