Weston stalwart Mike Symons signs new contract to remain with The Seagulls
PUBLISHED: 20:45 27 May 2020
Will.t.Photography
Weston are pleased to announce Mike Symons will once again be an integral part of next season’s squad after the powerful striker agreed to extended his contract and sign a new long term deal with the club.
Symons joined from Hereford FC on New Year’s Eve and has netted two goals, including coming off the bench to bag the winner on debut against Truro City one day later and at Dorchester Town, as well as assisting a further two in his nine appearances for The Seagulls.
“He was a target of ours for a long time and we are delighted to have him,” Manager Scott Bartlett said.
“He gives us another dimension and adds so much to our team.
“He made a huge impact on and off the pitch, and is fast becoming a fans favourite.”
“I really enjoyed playing for the club last year,” said Symons.
“The staff, lads and supporters were very welcoming and I can’t wait to get the new season up and running. Go on the Seagulls.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.