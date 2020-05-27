Advanced search

Weston stalwart Mike Symons signs new contract to remain with The Seagulls

PUBLISHED: 20:45 27 May 2020

Mike Symons found the back of net twice for Weston against Truro City and Dorchester Town in his nine games for the club. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Mike Symons found the back of net twice for Weston against Truro City and Dorchester Town in his nine games for the club. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Will.t.Photography

Weston are pleased to announce Mike Symons will once again be an integral part of next season’s squad after the powerful striker agreed to extended his contract and sign a new long term deal with the club.

Symons joined from Hereford FC on New Year’s Eve and has netted two goals, including coming off the bench to bag the winner on debut against Truro City one day later and at Dorchester Town, as well as assisting a further two in his nine appearances for The Seagulls.

“He was a target of ours for a long time and we are delighted to have him,” Manager Scott Bartlett said.

“He gives us another dimension and adds so much to our team.

“He made a huge impact on and off the pitch, and is fast becoming a fans favourite.”

“I really enjoyed playing for the club last year,” said Symons.

“The staff, lads and supporters were very welcoming and I can’t wait to get the new season up and running. Go on the Seagulls.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus outbreak sees Weston hospital close to new patients

Weston General Hospital is temporarily closed to new patients.

Twenty two more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty two more coronavirus cases have been confirm in North Somerset.

Bride-to-be is given dream wedding by Grand Pier owner

Hannah Kellow and her partner, Ian Stone.

Grand Atlantic Hotel, Weston, closes as holiday company collapses

Weston's Grand Atlantic hotel.

Two swept out to sea after visiting Birnbeck Island

The casualties were left in the care of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Read

Coronavirus outbreak sees Weston hospital close to new patients

Weston General Hospital is temporarily closed to new patients.

Twenty two more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty two more coronavirus cases have been confirm in North Somerset.

Bride-to-be is given dream wedding by Grand Pier owner

Hannah Kellow and her partner, Ian Stone.

Grand Atlantic Hotel, Weston, closes as holiday company collapses

Weston's Grand Atlantic hotel.

Two swept out to sea after visiting Birnbeck Island

The casualties were left in the care of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston stalwart Mike Symons signs new contract to remain with The Seagulls

Mike Symons found the back of net twice for Weston against Truro City and Dorchester Town in his nine games for the club. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Weston seal their second business of the summer with the resigning of Lewis Hall

Lewis Hall scored seven goals in 58 games for Taunton Town during a two year spell with The Peacocks. Picture: Taunton Town FC.

Everything you need to know about mortgages during COVID-19

Rates are at all-time low, so now may be a good time to buy your first home, or move to a new property. Image: Getty Images

Trust working to reopen Weston hospital’s A&E after coronavirus outbreak

Weston Hospital is closed to new patients following a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston youngsters Ryan Jones and Ben Griffith sign first senior contracts

Ryan Jones scored three goals in 14 apperances for Weston last season. Picture: Will.T.Photography
Drive 24