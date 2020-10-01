Howman and Talbot join Nel at Clifton for 2020-21 season following Weston departures

Brad Talbot celebrates one of his four tries during their 63-7 win over Exmouth last season. Picture: Josh Thomas Archant

Weston duo Alex Howman and Brad Talbot have joined former captain and teammate Marcus Nel at National League outfit Clifton ahead of the 2020-21 season, writes Josh Thomas.

Marcus Nel after Weston's win over Exmouth at the Recreation Ground. Marcus Nel after Weston's win over Exmouth at the Recreation Ground.

Talbot’s move to Station Road strengthens the options available to Clifton head coach Matt Salter in the bac krow where the Lavender & Blacks already have significant depth.

With Niall Gibbons and Harry Bate having worn the eight shirt last season, Talbot will add yet more physicality and dynamism alongside Max Woodward, Tom Wilson, Dan Broady, Matthew Hall and Chris Rovery.

“Brad adds a bit more physicality to the back row and further expands the quality of depth we have in that area,” Salter told Clifton’s website.

“He’s gone really well in training of late and is keen to get stuck in and we need people like that going into this season.

Alex Howman applauds the home fans after their 22-17 home defeat to Barnstaple. Alex Howman applauds the home fans after their 22-17 home defeat to Barnstaple.

“Physicality at the breakdown is going to be a big part of the league this season, and he adds that in abundance. We are excited to see how he goes.”

Talbot joined Weston in 2018 from Bridgwater and went on to score 41 tries in 41 appearances in his two seasons.

Nel spent four years in Somerset where he scored 19 tries in 63 apperances and Salter says he is delighted to bring Nel to the club.

“He’s a great communicator and leads well. That chat on both sides of the ball is massive for us and he understands how we want to play the game,” added Salter.

“He adds more physicality in midfield which we may have been lacking last year, but also that ability to distribute and bring people in off him.

“We are excited to see how he goes and he has already made an impression in pre-season.”

Like Talbot, Howman joined South West Premier Weston a couple of years from Merthyr and went on to score 15 times in 36 matches and Weston’s Director of Rugby, Sam Waterman was full of praise for the departing trio.

He said: “They all approached me individually to say Clifton had approached them to join next season and based on performances on the pitch, the stats speak for themselves really with regards why those three were selected.

“They were three of our standout players. It’s a team game clearly, but when you have got your captain, your try-scorer and your full-back, who never drops the ball, all picked up by a team in the higher league above, they all have my blessing to go up and try it and see how they get on.

“If they decide it’s not for them or in the future they want to come back to Weston the door is always open.”