Taylor left ‘blown away’ by FA Cup win and will do all he can to ‘savour’ moment

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor poses with the trophy after the Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, PA Wire/PA Images

Weston’s Gareth Taylor said he had been left “blown away” by his Manchester City Women, after they recorded back-to-back FA Cup triumphs with a 3-1 victory over Everton and insisted he will do everything he can to “savour the moment.”

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor speaks to his players during the Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor speaks to his players during the Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London.

The 67-time-capped USA international Sam Mewis opened the scoring for City just before half-time but France’s Valerie Gauvin levelled on the hour with a header from Izzy Christiansen’s corner to send the game into extra time.

Further goals from Georgia Stanway, who also netted in thier 3-0 win over West Ham United in the 2019 Cup final, and Janine Beckie saw The Citizens hand Taylor a first piece of silverware in his ninth game in charge.

“I am fresh to this – I have not even hit double figures for games under my belt,” Taylor told Manchester City’s website.

“I have been blown away by the support of the girls and their effort and application. (After the game), I spoke to my family. I was on the phone to my mum. I think she had been through the ringer more than I have!

“She said when she used to watch me play, she was just focused on me, but she was focused on everything. It’s different.

“It was nice to share that moment on the pitch and take it all in. Sometimes, you have to savour the moment – it’s something to be really proud of.

“This reinforces the message: we want to make history. It’s a challenge for the players to now do what other clubs have done and win the FA Cup three years in a row.”

Back in the early 2000s Taylor helped the men’s side to back-to-back promotions as they moved from Division One to the Premier League and he hopes to bring more honours to his side this season.

“It’s about building on the foundations we have already, we have been successful previously and we want to kick on,” added Taylor.

“That’s not easy because everyone else is trying to do the same. This gives us a platform to push on. I expect us to compete. City have a reputation: we fight to the end, and we’ll fight in all competitions.

“We’ll draw on the resources of the squad. We understand everyone else wants to be successful. To get a trophy under our belts in the second month of the season is great.

“The players have been first-class and the staff have been great. I am new, I am going to make mistakes but I will try and do everything I can to bring success to this club.”