PREVIEW: Scott Bartlett sees 'weaknesses' in Merthyr Town team as Weston head to Wales tonight

Scott Bartlett and Greg Tindle have spoken ahead of Weston's trip to Merthyr. Pictures: Mark Atherton Archant

Weston boss Scott Bartlett believes there are 'weaknesses' in Merthyr Town's side which his Seagulls can exploit as they travel to Wales tonight (Tuesday).

Weston vs Taunton Town at Woodspring Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston vs Taunton Town at Woodspring Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Seagulls will journey across the Severn Bridge to face the Martyrs at Penydarren Park at 7.45pm, and the Weston boss is confident his team can notch their first victory in the Southern League.

Both sides failed to win on the opening day - Weston drawing with Hendon after falling 2-0 down while Merthyr were beaten at Harrow Borough on Saturday.

Bartlett told the Mercury he 'can't wait' for kick off, and believes he has seen things he can exploit in the Merthyr line up.

He said: "They're a technical team with a long, wide pitch which will suit us. It's a 3G which we're used to training on.

"We've had them watched a couple of times and we think we know their strengths, and we also think there are some weaknesses we can exploit."

Former Seagulls Gethyn Hill, Ben Swallow and Tom Meechan could line up for the home side tonight, and Weston skipper Greg Tindle believes the trip will be a 'decent test'.

"I always think artificial pitches will give the home team a bit of an advantage because they play on it every week," he said.

"I know a couple of their lads and I think they will try and play. Merthyr have always done that.

"It will be another decent test but we've got to go there, stick together and start from the first whistle rather than halfway through the first half and I'm sure we will do that."

A rare error from keeper Luke Purnell saw the Seagulls fall two goals behind on Saturday, but Bartlett is confident the seasoned stopper can quickly move on from the mistake.

The manager added: "It was poor technique and a poor decision from Luke, which isn't like him. He played 45 minutes in pre-season, so I thought he did really well.

"We're delighted to have him back, but we're going to make mistakes and concede goals.

"Nick McCootie put his hand up for getting beaten by a header at a set play. He probably won't do that again all season, and I don't think Luke will either.

"Bouncing back is the most important thing, which we did, and we're looking forward to going to Merthyr."