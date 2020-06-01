Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 1

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 June 2020

PA Sport

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (left), Leah Williamson and Carly Telford (right) celebrate after their World Cup win over Cameroon (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

With sport slowly starting to return across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Who scored the winner in Spain’s 1-0 victory against the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final?

2. What record does the goal hold?

3. Who is the host country for Euro 2024?

4. Which club does Timo Werner play for?

5. How many times has Andy Murray reached the Australian Open final?

6. Name the England and Saracens lock who has signed a one-year contract with Japan’s Panasonic Wild Knights.

7. Australia lock Izack Rodda was among three players recently released from which Super Rugby team in a pay dispute?

8. Who won the final LPGA event before the Covid-19 pandemic halted the tour?

9. Tom Brady played gridiron while attending college in which US state?

10. Phil Jackson, the most successful coach in NBA history, finished his playing career at which franchise?

11. At which club did Kyle Walker start his career?

12. Which player, from that club, scored the first goal in Premier League history?

13. Who scored in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win on Tuesday against Borussia Dortmund?

14. Which Bundesliga club did Kevin Keegan play for?

15. Name the two British tennis players in the top 50 of the WTA rankings.

16. Where did Anthony Joshua suffer the only defeat of his professional boxing career?

17. Name the oldest Premiership Rugby club.

18. NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is from which country?

19. What is the name of the NFL franchise based in Tampa Bay?

20. Who are the only NHL franchise in the last 50 years to advance to the Stanley Cup final in their inaugural season?

21. Brian Kidd was an assistant coach with which current League One side before he moved to Manchester City?

22. How old is Dina Asher-Smith?

23. Which MLS team is also owned by the City Football Group?

24. Which county plays some of their cricket at North Marine Road?

25. Which European capital was England cricket captain Eoin Morgan born in?

26. In which city was the first Formula One race held?

27. England’s Leah Williamson plays for which WSL side?

28. Which Super League club did New Zealand’s Stacey Jones play with from 2006 to 2007?

29. Carmelo Anthony started his NBA career with which team?

30. Serena Williams has won how many French Open titles?

Answers: 1. Andres Iniesta; 2. Latest winning goal in a World Cup final; 3. Germany; 4. RB Leipzig; 5. Five; 6. George Kruis; 7. Queensland Reds; 8. Inbee Park; 9. California; 10. New Jersey Nets; 11. Sheffield United; 12. Brian Deane; 13. Joshua Kimmich; 14. Hamburg; 15. Johanna Konta & Heather Watson; 16. Madison Square Garden, New York; 17. Sale Sharks; 18. Greece; 19. Buccaneers; 20. Vegas Golden Knights; 21. Portsmouth; 22. 24; 23. New York City FC; 24. Yorkshire; 25. Dublin, Ireland; 26. Turin, Italy; 27. Arsenal; 28. Catalan Dragons; 29. Denver Nuggets; 30. Three.

