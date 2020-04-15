Seagulls boss Bartlett ‘okay’ as Somerset FA cancel all remaining cup competitions

The Somerset FA this week announced that all 2019/20 County Cup competitions have been cancelled and all results expunged.

After meeting up online and deliberating on what to do, the FA decided all 13 county cups would be cancelled, including the Somerset Premier Cup, as there was no given time when the football would be back on and when matches would be played again.

“It’s a shame,” said Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the decision. “Because we have benefitted from the competition, but I am okay with the decision given the circumstances.

“I thought they might ask us to play during pre-season which might have been a good idea, but with so much uncertainty it’s good to know one way or another.”

The Seagulls were due to play Hengrove Athletic in the semi-finals and had been looking to become the first team since Bath City in 1986 to win the competition three years in a row.

The back-to-back winners, who are on their longest unbeaten run in the Premier Cup since it was founded in 1945, had beaten Paulton Rovers and Taunton Town on their way to last four.

“The games fell at good times for us and we enjoyed the games we played,” added Bartlett.

“We respected the competition and found a way to blood some youngsters which is an important part of the bigger picture.”

But Bartlett admitted the decision, despite agreeing it was the right one, has left him disappointed.

He said: “I think we will always have a slightly different view to the one taken. The league took a hasty decision in my mind and next season should not start until this one is complete.

“I think the same for the SFA Cup. We are a game away from a final that our supporters deserve, but we do respect any decision that is made because we are only participants.

“Without the governing bodies running leagues and cups we would have no competition so it’s one we have to put to bed now and look forward to next season.”