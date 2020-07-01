Weston get ready to open doors once again following easing of lockdown rules

Weston will open parts of their club from 4 July. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston FC have announced that parts of the club will be reopened from July 4 starting with the FIFA quality 3G pitch and caravan site.

Children and adults can play on the surface, installed in the summer of 2018, with a variety of packages are available to enable companies, teams, and supporters, in line with government guidelines. There will also be on-site parking.

The reopening of the 3G will also see the Academy slowly allowed to return to training. Information regarding this will be sent directly to parents and carers of Academy players.

The caravan site will also reopen on the same day and be ready to provide a safe and secure place to stay the night during a visit to the town.

Their facilities are once again available to hire for small functions, conferences or training days and will offer an extensive range of meeting and conference facilities.

The well-equipped premises provide an excellent venue for small functions, conferences or training days including the Somerset Suite, which is the flagship of their conference facilities.

A spacious lounge measures 25x12m with a stage for presentations and 13x5.75m boardroom ideal for small conferences and meetings, with adjoining bar and small kitchen.

To enquire about hiring the 3G, caravan site or conference facilities, email enquires@wsmafc.co.uk

The next phase of reopening on July 11 will see the bar open from 12-9pm and continue to open every Saturday during these same hours. It will be closed Monday to Friday and Sunday until further notice.

“We’ve been waiting until it is safe and government guidance would allow us to reopen parts of the club,” said managing director Oli Bliss.

“Over the next six weeks we will slowly phase certain parts of the club back for opening. The club would like to place on record it’s sincerest thanks to its supporters, staff, volunteers and the local community for their support during these testing times.”