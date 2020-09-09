There is a ‘real connection’ at Weston says player assistant manager Laird

Weston did the double over Dorchester Town last season including a 2-1 win over The Magpies in The Seagulls final league game before the pandemic. Picture: Will.T.Photography Will.t.Photography

Weston player assistant manager Scott Laird says he feels there is a “real connection happening” ahead of The Seagulls last pre-season friendly with Hereford on Saturday.

Tuesday’s night 2-2 draw with Yeovil Town extended Weston’s unbeaten run to five matches.

“We lost to Clevedon which was a shame,” said Laird.

“But we were early in our return after not playing for five months so it was a little kick up the back side and since then we have gone from strength to strength.

“The lads can see they can hold their own. That was a good Yeovil team and we gave a great account of ourselves and against Bath everyone will agree we were the better team and should of won.

“It was a great game for us and we are really grateful Yeovil brought down such a strong team.”

With the Coronavirus impacting football up and down the country, and still impacting clubs at all levels, Laird admits he is grateful of the support shown by the board in these unprecedented times.

“It’s been a challenge,” added Laird.

“Away from the personal stuff everyone is going through which has been awful the club have been amazing in supporting the gaffer (Scott Bartlett) and I and organising the return of football to the community. We can feel a real connection happening.”

After making five signings during the summer, including the returns of both Dayle Grubb and Lloyd Humphries, Laird feels they have strength in depth and is looking forward to taking on Dorchester Town in the first game of the 2020-21 Southern Premier South season.

“We have tried to assemble a squad that will run themselves into the ground for this club and show the character required. I think the fans can see that already.

“We have added some players to create great balance and a squad which we will need this campaign.

“The new lads have been brilliant and we feel we are in a good place. It’s now down to us to put the performances in.

“Hereford will be a great test before we start our league campaign.

“We are less than two weeks away and the lads can’t wait to get going to be honest.

“It’s been a long time and we have great competition all over the pitch.”