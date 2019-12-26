Southern League: Tauton Town 1 Weston 2

Weston secured their third away win in a row after defeating Taunton Town at the The Cygnet Health Care Stadium

Brad Ash's winner 15 minutes from time gave the Seagulls all three points in their last game of 2019 after James Waite has unselfishly squared the ball to the Hereford Loanee.

Waite had earlier given Scott Bartlett's side the lead moments after half time, before Rocky Neal's penalty drew the scores level again.

But for Weston, who had gone without a win on the road since August, have now recorded their third straight victory after wins at Harrow Borough and Yate Town.

Chances were far and few between in the first half with Scott Laird's rasping drive just went past the post after six minutes.

Laird was again involved in Weston's next chance after feeding in Ash, but the forward could only send his effort wide.

Chris Knowles was the next to go after 23 minutes, when he attacked Laird's free kick but the ball came of his shoulder and went off target.

Ash went close again just a short time later, but after turning well he could only send his strike over, before Lloyd Irish saved well from Laird and Waite.

And it was the Wales under 19 international who continued his red hot form in front of goal after netting his sixth goals in three games six minutes into the second half.

After playing a one-two with Ash, the striker picked up the return on his left foot before firing into the bottom corner from just inside the area.

The Peacocks drew themselves back into the game and after skipper Matt Wright knocked down a Ryan Brett free kick into the path of Ben Adelsbury, he could send his drive wide of Luke Purnell's goal.

But the home side got their equaliser after Purnell was adjudged to have committed a foul in the box to allow Neal to score from the spot.

Laird went close again but Irish was equal to his shot before the visitors took the lead for the second time in the 75th minute.

Waite sprinted in behind and with Irish to best squared the ball for Ash to tap home for his second goal in two matches since coming back on loan from The Bulls to hand the visitors all three points and end 2019 on a high, ahead of hosting Truro City on New Year's Day.

