Bartlett belives Weston are turning a corner after third succesive win at Taunton

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. (Picture: MARK ATHERTON) Archant

Scott Bartlett believes Weston are starting to 'turn a corner' after recording their third away victory in a row at local rivals Taunton Town.

The Seagulls, who ended their run of seven defeats in all competitions with consective wins over Harrow Borough and Yate Town, claimed yet another three points when Brad Ash tapped home after unselfish play from James Waite.

And manager Bartlett was thrilled with how his side played against The Peacocks.

"I thought we were brilliant, we throughly deserved to win the game.

"But it's always going to be tough going to a place like that because they are a good side and they will battle hard in this division.

"Not many teams go there and win, I'm delighted.

"We stood up to them and more than matched them physically not just in strength and the aerial battles and the second balls but also the running power of our players were fantastic.

"I'm really really happy, it's been a good 10 days for us and hopefully now we've started to turn a corner."

Having been busy in the transfer market and making four signings in little over two weeks, the 40-year-old signalled out praise for one man in particular after the match at the Cygnet Health Care Stadium.

"Chris Knowles has come in and been a fantastic addition," added Bartlett as they ended Rob Dray's side seven game unbeaten run.

"Both him and Tinds (Greg Tindle) look a real solid pair.

"With Dan (Martin) and Aaron (Parsons) as well, the back four and Luke (Purnell) look really solid.

"I thought we won the battle everywhere and throughly deserved our win.

"It's our third away game on the bounce in really tough conditions against Harrow and at Taunton. Physically we were very good."

Since coming back to the summer for his second spell in charge of the club, the former Forest Green Rovers academy manager feels the business he has done has helped the club move into a "good place" ahead of hosting Truro City on New Year's Day.

"We've made some really obvious changes in the last few weeks, but also some behind the scenes that people might not notice as much. "Our shape has changed ever so slightly. We have always had a good work ethic amongst the team, but it hasn't been good enough at times this season in terms of the points returned.

"It's my job all the time to find a way to win football matches that's what we are doing. We are trying to do that.

"By building the whole club not just the first team we are spending time with the academy, all of it. It takes a lot of time and a lot of effort.

"We are in a good place, we have got ourselves with a realistic opportunity of closing down those play off places."