Tindle: Weston to stick together in FA Trophy tie at AFC Totton

Weston during their 3-2 win over Tiverton Town. Archant

Captain Greg Tindle has called on Weston to 'stick together' ahead of Saturday's game with AFC Totton in the FA Trophy.

Scott Bartlett's men maintained their unbeaten league run at The Optima Stadium after a 3-2 win over Southern League leaders Tiverton Town on Tuesday.

However the Seagulls travel to the Testwood Stadium on the back of four away defeats in a row and Tindle says they will go there 'looking to win the game'.

"We don't want to get too ahead of ourselves but first and foremost, got to do the job Saturday and then we will go from there," he said.

"But equally we have got to stick together and manage game situations better.

"The four losses away from home we've been winning 1-0 in all of them, or maybe three of them I believe and we've conceded last-minute goals. It's all about managing those games I believe.

"Obviously conceding goals late in games hasn't been ideal when we put ourselves in a really good position to hold on.

"We've shown great resilience (against Tiverton Town) to hold on although I never actually thought we were holding on towards the end, we had more chances to increase the lead."

And Tindle takes heart from Wealdstone's performance in the FA Trophy last year when they reached the semi-finals and feels they can use that as an inspiration.

"It's another completion where we think we can go quite far in and it's a good competition to be involved in," he added.

"Over the past few years you look at the non-league sides in our league and maybe the league above who have gone all the way to the final or the semi-finals.

"There's no reason why we can't have a good run in it, but we will be going into it with a lot of confidence and hopefully get the win."

Tuesday's win saw Weston move up to ninth, four points behind Poole Town in the last play-off place and Tindle says his side are a work in process.

"We are a completely new squad and have only played 12 games this season which is hardly anything," he added.

"It's a brand new squad like I said. We are ironing out a few things but we will get there. We've got great confidence in the dressing room and the players the gaffer has bought to the club.

"We do need to start to kicking on," he added. "It's about time we strung a few results together rather than win one, lose one that's not going to get us where we want to be.

"But fingers crossed, we can start Saturday and put on a decent positive result and then we go again Tuesday."

Weston host Harrow Borough in the league next Tuesday.