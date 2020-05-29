Captain Tindle wants Weston to ‘hit the ground running’ ahead of new season

Greg Tindle’s first-half opener over Walton Casuals was his second of the season. (Picture Will.T.Photography). Archant

Weston skipper Greg Tindle will once again lead the club next season after the defender says they hope to “hit the ground running” writes Josh Thomas.

Having signed from Chippenham Town last summer, the skipper made 33 appearances for the club and scored two goals against Poole Town which was then followed up by a superb strike over Walton Casuals, and Tindle admits he can’t wait when everything is back up and running.

“I think everyone is like myself, chomping at the bit to get back to football,” he said.

“The management have assembled a very strong squad at the back end of last year and we were stopped in our tracks during a fruitful run of form.

“Hopefully we can hit the ground running and be where we want and know we should be from the start, up the Seagulls.”

“Greg was a great signing for us last summer and we can’t wait to get back in and get going again,” said manager Scott Bartlett.

“He was a good influence on the group and leads by example.”

Weston would also like to thank John & Jacqui Slocombe for sponsoring Tindle last year.